Party chief’s official visit to Finland symbolises new era of cooperation: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI _ The upcoming official visit to Finland by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, from October 20 to 22, symbolises a new era of bilateral cooperation rooted in innovation, knowledge and green development, helping elevate relations to a deeper and more comprehensive level, Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Phạm Thị Thanh Bình told the Vietnam News Agency.

Bình said the visit, the highest-level by a Vietnamese leader to Finland, carries special significance on political, economic and diplomatic fronts, underscoring Việt Nam’s deep regard for its long-standing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic nation. Coming on the heels of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, the trip marks a milestone in a sustainable partnership and sets the course for the next five decades of collaboration.

According to her, the visit will lay the groundwork for strategic cooperation in forward-looking sectors. Discussions will focus on enhancing ties in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, education, environment, and clean energy, which Finland holds strengths in and Việt Nam gives priority to.

The visit is poised to bolster political trust, people-to-people exchanges, and business linkages while showcasing Việt Nam’s rising global stature. It also reaffirms both nations’ commitment to peace, sustainable development, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order, Bình added.

Key highlights of the visit include talks and meetings with Finland’s leaders to chart future priorities, and the signing of important agreements in new pillar sectors to drive practical, effective, and sustainable collaboration.

Beyond political and diplomatic engagements, the Vietnamese leader will meet with executives from leading Finnish companies and visit some economic and educational establishments having partnerships with Việt Nam, aiming to step up economic, science and technology, education, and innovation connectivity, the ambassador went on.

Cultural exchanges will also take place prominently, with meetings with the Vietnamese community and Finnish friends to boost cultural and people-to-people diplomacy. A concert featuring People’s Artist Bùi Công Duy and the Helsinki Metropolitan Orchestra will celebrate the cultural bonds between the two nations.

Bình noted that bilateral ties have been flourishing in recent years, through political dialogues, expanded economic, education and sci-tech coordination, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges. Regular high-level visits and exchanges have also reinforced mutual trust and understanding, and this trip is expected to elevate ties to a new level, setting a comprehensive and long-term agenda.

Economically, bilateral trade has seen steady growth. Finnish giants like Nokia, Vaisala, Valmet, and KONE have established a strong foothold in Việt Nam, driving digital transformation, green growth, and innovation.

Việt Nam has cemented its position as Finland’s top trade partner in Southeast Asia and one of the four priority Asian markets in Finland’s trade and investment policy.

In education, science, and technology, thousands of Vietnamese students are enrolling in programmes in Finland, renowned for its world-class education system. Universities and research institutes from both countries have launched numerous joint training and research programmes, especially in artificial intelligence, clean energy and innovation.

The growing Vietnamese community in Finland, increasingly integrated into local society, serves as a vital bridge for bilateral friendship, supporting the Finnish Government’s designation of Việt Nam as one of the four partner countries for talent attraction.

The above achievements show Việt Nam and Finland are entering a new phase as “equal partners for sustainable cooperation and shared growth”, aligned with their vision for a greener and innovation-driven future, she said. _ VNS