Politburo declares successful organisation of Party congresses at all levels

HÀ NỘI _ Party congresses at all levels have been successfully organised across the nation, a crucial step towards the 14th National Party Congress, according to a conclusion from the Politburo and the Secretariat signed by Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on October 17.

The Politburo and Secretariat stated that the Party congresses for the 2025–2030 tenure were held in line with the set plans and requirements outlined in the Politburo’s Directive 45-CT/TW dated April 14, 2025, as well as other instructions and guidelines from the Party Central Committee.

They requested all Party Committees and organisations to promptly consolidate and arrange leadership and administration positions, ensuring the apparatus’s stability. They must focus on implementing the resolutions of their respective congresses, issuing action programmes with concrete projects and tasks that can be carried out immediately, and launching emulation movements to enhance confidence across the Party organisations as the new tenure begins.

The conclusion ordered the effective collection of feedback from National Assembly (NA) deputies and the public on the draft documents for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress. The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation was assigned to intensify communications about the new and core contents of the drafts, and create favourable conditions for the public to give opinions.

The Party Committees of the NA, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and central organisations are responsible for directing the NA, the VFF, socio-political organisations, mass associations, people from all walks of life, intellectuals, and overseas Vietnamese communities to actively contribute to national development policies.

Besides, the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, in coordination with competent agencies, must strengthen communications on the results and significance of all-level Party congresses, and counter wrongful and hostile viewpoints exploiting public feedback to distort Party and State policies in a timely manner. Relevant agencies were also urged to combat harmful and divisive information, protect internal political security and state secrets, and strictly handle violations.

Meanwhile, the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission was tasked with advising about a conference reviewing the organisation of the congresses of provincial-level Party organisations and those under the Party Central Committee. At the same time, it must continue the appointment of personnel to the localities where they were not born in as instructed by the Politburo and the Secretariat, ensuring prompt apparatus and leadership stabilisation, as well as effective implementation of Party congress resolutions.

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation was also directed to advise the Politburo about the issuance of a regulation on political and ideological work, thus concretising the Party’s key missions as stated in its Statute, Platform, and Resolution. A report on the issue must be submitted to the Politburo in November. _ VNS