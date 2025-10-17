NA’s 10th session to tackle record legislative workload

HÀ NỘI The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th session, to open in Hà Nội on October 20 and wrap up on December 11, is set to review and pass 49 laws and four law-making resolutions, the highest legislative workload in a single session since its term began, deputy head of the NA Office Nguyễn Văn Hiển told a press conference on October 17.

Hiển said the legislature will decide on 66 items and groups of items, including 49 draft laws, four legislative resolutions, and 13 groups of issues covering socio-economic development, state budget, oversight, and other key matters.

He noted an ongoing shift to a digital legislature, with artificial intelligence increasingly integrated into its operations. Since September 15, the NA Office has gone fully paperless, managing all administrative and professional tasks via electronic platforms. The legislature has led Việt Nam’s “Digital Literacy for All” movement, with lawmakers harnessing AI for their work.

Procedural changes mark this session, Hiển noted.

Unlike past sessions, there will be no mid-session break, and live questioning in the assembly hall has been replaced with pre-submitted questions to relevant officials. Thematic issues will be grouped for more focused, effective discussions.

According to him, this new approach fosters closer collaboration between drafting and verification bodies, enabling lawmakers to spot overlaps and inconsistencies in draft laws, ultimately improving the quality of legal documents.

Preparations for the session are largely complete, ensuring optimal outcomes, he added.

On the decision to forgo revising the Land Law in favour of a resolution to tackle issues, particularly in land valuation, Phạm Thị Hồng Yến, a full-time member of the NA Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, explained that the 2024 Land Law, effective since August 1, requires a thorough assessment of current challenges before amendments are considered.

Future revisions must create a holistic, fundamental and cohesive legal framework balancing the interests of the State, citizens, and businesses, Yến said, noting that comprehensive changes to the Land Law will be studied further.

Tạ Thị Yên, deputy head of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs, said the legislature will decide on several personnel matters within its authority, including the election, approval, or dismissal of key state leadership positions. She stressed that this routine process ensures continuity, stability, and efficiency in state operations in the new situation. _ VNS