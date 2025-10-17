Deputy PM receives Germany–Vietnam Friendship Association delegation

HÀ NỘI _ Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng received a delegation from the Germany–Vietnam Friendship Association (DVG) led by its President Rolf Schulze in Hà Nội on October 17, appreciating the German people’s enduring support for Việt Nam and the contributions by German friendship associations.

The Deputy PM noted with pleasure that the Việt Nam–Germany Strategic Partnership has seen positive and substantive development in recent years, across all areas including politics–diplomacy, economy, education, and science–technology, as well as new fields such as environmental protection, climate change response, renewable energy, green transition, and digital transformation.

He underlined that people-to-people diplomacy plays a foundational role in promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. The achievements of their Strategic Partnership are partly attributable to Schulze’s efforts — particularly during his tenure as German Ambassador to Việt Nam, when he actively promoted the establishment of this important partnership in October 2011.

To further advance bilateral relations, Dũng suggested increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, and accelerating efforts to upgrade bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In trade and investment, the host welcomed the German Government’s proposal for the federal parliament’s ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), expected in early 2026.

He encouraged stronger direct cooperation, especially investment links, between German states and enterprises with their Vietnamese counterparts, in such fields as supporting industries, renewable energy, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and green, digital and circular economy.

The Deputy PM also emphasised the importance of making science and technology cooperation a key pillar of bilateral relations in the coming period, focusing on priority areas such as innovation, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, biotechnology, nanotechnology, semiconductors, and quantum technology.

Reaffirming that Vietnamese agencies always support German partners and friendship organisations, Dũng called on the DVG to continue promoting its strengths and expanding development cooperation projects in Việt Nam, thereby contributing further to the relationship between the two nations.

Established in 1991 to strengthen relations between Germany and Việt Nam, the DVG has a number of chapters and working groups across Germany. It has worked closely with the Vietnamese Embassy there and organised various activities helping nurture bilateral ties. In 2025, the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. _ VNS