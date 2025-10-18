Hungarian NA Speaker starts official visit to Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér arrived in Hồ Chí Minh City on October 18 morning to start his five-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

At Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, the Hungarian top legislator and his entourage were welcomed by Trần Văn Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the Hồ Chí Minh City People’s Council; Thái Quỳnh Mai Dung, member of the NA's Committee on National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs; and representatives from the city’s Department of External Relations. On the Hungarian side were Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor and Consul General Lehocz Gabor.

Accompanying Speaker Kover Laszlo are Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor; Sárdi Péter, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Speaker; Kovács Krisztián, Director of the Foreign Relations Directorate of the Hungarian National Assembly Office; Szilágyi Zoltán, Press Officer of the Hungarian National Assembly; and Tóbiás Gábor, Deputy Ambassador of Hungary to Việt Nam.

Speaker Kover Laszlo, who has a long-standing affection for Việt Nam, previously visited the country in 2015 in his current capacity.

His official visit this time takes place as Việt Nam and Hungary mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950 – 2025), following the official visit to Việt Nam by Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse in May.

The visit underscores the mutual respect and shared commitment of the two countries’ senior leaders to further deepen and enhance the Việt Nam–Hungary Comprehensive Partnership.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái, the frequent exchange of delegations, including two high-level visits by both the Hungarian President and the National Assembly Speaker to Việt Nam in the same year, demonstrates Hungary’s special regard for Việt Nam and reflects the strong political trust between the two nations’ senior leaders. This highlights the growing depth, substance and effectiveness of the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Hungary. — VNS