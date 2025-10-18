Party Central Committee’s Office requested to act as “conductor” for Party, State offices

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has asked the Party Central Committee’s Office to play the role as the “conductor” and set an exemplary standard for the entire system of Party and State offices across the political system.

Addressing a ceremony in Hà Nội on Saturday to celebrate the 95th Traditional Day of the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Party chief urged the office to provide strategic advice to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat that is clear in problem definition, feasible in approach, well-resourced, and precisely scheduled.

He outlined three strategic directions for the office, including promoting comprehensive digitalisation of document management, records, and workflows, including digital signatures, online scheduling, and reporting.

It must ensure standardisation of procedures under the principle of “enter once – use many times,” ensuring fast, accurate, and transparent operations measured by user satisfaction.

It should enhance digital capacity development for office staff, enhancing data literacy, information security, and analytical skills while maintaining discipline, creativity, and precision in strategic advice, the leader underlined.

He urged the establishment of unified professional standards across the system, standardised documentation, and continuous staff training; the building of a “culture of quality” and “culture of exemplary conduct”, in which leaders lead by example, protect information confidentiality, uphold integrity, and foster inter-agency coordination.

He also directed the Office to thoroughly prepare for the 14th National Party Congress, ensuring the highest standards of organisation and service.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary Lâm presented the First-Class Labour Order to the Office for its outstanding achievements in providing strategic advice to the Politburo and Secretariat and in contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.

Permanent member of the Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú presented Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister to collectives and individuals of the Office for their contributions to activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Head of the Office of the Party Central Committee Phạm Gia Túc also presented Certificates of Merit to 16 collectives and 44 individuals recognised as exemplary performers for the 2020–25 period.

Reviewing the Office's history, Túc said that following the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in February 1930, the Party Central Committee held its first meeting in October 1930 and decided to establish specialised bodies, including Party offices. Since then, October 18 has been observed as the traditional day of the Office of the Party Central Committee and Party Committee offices at levels nationwide.

In May 1947, the Standing Board of the Party Central Committee decided to establish the Office of the Standing Board of the Party Central Committee, now the Office of the Party Central Committee, based in the Việt Bắc revolutionary base, appointing Lê Văn Lương as Secretary of the Office. The first National Conference of Party Offices in June 1949 laid the foundational principles, organisational structure, and operational framework that continue to guide Party offices today.

Túc highlighted that throughout 95 years of development, the Office of the Party Central Committee and Party Committee offices at all levels have been deeply intertwined with the Party’s glorious history. Generations of staff have remained steadfastly loyal, overcoming hardship, ensuring smooth communications and effective support for Party leadership, contributing to the nation’s victories. The Office’s contributions have been recognised with numerous honours, including the Gold Star Order, the highest distinction of the Party and State, he said.

General Secretary Lâm expressed deep gratitude to generations of Party Office staff who have quietly dedicated themselves to ensuring the smooth operation of the Party’s leadership. He honoured those who worked tirelessly, often through nights, weekends, and holidays, to ensure that every document, decision, and conference met its deadlines and objectives.

Confident in the 95-year legacy of dedication and discipline, the General Secretary expressed his belief that the entire system of Party offices will continue to uphold the tradition of absolute loyalty, solidarity, creativity, dedication, and adherence to principles, contributing significantly to Việt Nam’s goals of rapid and sustainable national development.

On this occasion, the Office launched a new emulation movement for 2025–2030, including a special campaign to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS