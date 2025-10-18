Raising awareness of legal aid at grassroots level

QUẢNG NINH — Two training conferences have been organised to enhance knowledge and capacity for legal aid among village officials, community representatives and mass associations in Bãi Cháy﻿, Tuần Châu﻿, Việt Hưng﻿ and Cao Xanh﻿ wards in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

The training courses were held by the Department of Legal Education and Legal Aid under the Ministry of Justice as a part of its work plan this year.

The conferences were attended by numerous ward officials and leaders, representatives of mass associations, respected community members, and various organisations and individuals involved in law education as well as legal aid in the area.

Speakers at the event were Lê Thị Thúy, director of the Centre for Legal Information, Legal Aid and Support; and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lan, lecturer at the Đại Nam University and also a lawyer at the Lawyer Ngọc Lan & Associates Co Ltd.

The goal of the conferences was to equip participants with legal knowledge, communication skills and introduce legal aid services at the grassroots level.

This helps local officials understand legal provisions, correctly identify eligible legal aid beneficiaries such as people with contributions to the revolution, poor households, ethnic groups in disadvantaged socio-economic areas, children with disabilities and elderly people with financial hardships.

The speakers also clarified the forms of free legal aid including legal consultation, participation in litigation and extrajudicial representation.

They explained the rights and obligations of legal aid recipients and the procedures for requesting and accessing legal aid through state centres.

Notably, the conferences integrated practical legal scenarios, especially on land disputes, family and marriage, labour, and social insurance issues, making it easier for people to understand, remember and apply legal knowledge in grassroots situations.

Participants received detailed information about Quảng Ninh’s legal aid system, contact numbers and addresses of the province’s legal aid centres, along with guidance on how to detect, refer and assist people to the appropriate legal aid locations when needed.

The conferences were lively and open, with many practical questions raised and thoroughly answered, contributing to increasing awareness and legal knowledge, helping people access legal aid services and ensuring the right to access justice, especially for vulnerable groups in society.

At the conclusion, many delegates expressed hope that the Ministry of Justice will continue to organise further training classes to give people more opportunities to access and better understand legal aid activities.

Through these conferences in the four wards, including Bãi Cháy﻿, Tuần Châu﻿, Việt Hưng﻿, and Cao Xanh﻿, legal aid knowledge and skills have been strongly given to officials and community representatives, laying a solid foundation for legal aid to genuinely integrate into life, help build a law-abiding community and bring the law closer to the people. — VNS