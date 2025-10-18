Over US$23.34 million raised for Cuban people

HÀ NỘI — Total donations to the “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity” campaign reached VNĐ615 billion (US$23.34 million), 9.5 times higher than the initial target, heard the campaign's closing ceremony in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, President of Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến expressed gratitude to all Vietnamese at home and abroad for their heartfelt contributions to the campaign.

He praised the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, social organisations, artists, journalists, and the Cuban Embassy in Việt Nam for spreading the spirit of solidarity and compassion between the two nations. Over 65 days of mobilisation, the programme “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity” received deep affection and attention from people across the country, reflecting the unity of all social strata, he noted.

The VFF leader noted that the songwriting campaign “Việt Nam–Cuba: Forever the Song of Solidarity and Friendship” drew hundreds of professional and amateur musicians nationwide. Many works stood out as artistic declarations of the enduring bond between the two peoples. The programme touched the hearts of Vietnamese people and inspired pride, creativity, and spiritual strength to further elevate the brotherly friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba through three pillars – Party-to-Party relations, State diplomacy, and people-to-people exchange, he said.

For his part, Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes expressed profound gratitude for the Vietnamese people’s solidarity, saying it embodied the nation’s humanitarian spirit and timeless values. He noted that, though time and distance separate the two nations, the memory of Cuba remains strong in the hearts of Vietnamese people, just as Fidel Castro’s faith in Việt Nam continues to live on.

The ambassador shared that thousands of messages and creative fundraising efforts came from across Việt Nam to nationwide campaigns, all deeply moving symbols of affection and unity.

According to Dr Nguyễn Hải Anh, deputy president and secretary-general of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, following the national launch on August 13, the programme quickly received broad public support. In just over three weeks, donations exceeded VNĐ400 billion.

The campaign featured diverse and innovative fundraising methods, from donation boxes, bank transfers, and QR code payments to cultural and sports events and online membership drives, creating strong public engagement and widespread media attention both domestically and internationally.

In the field of arts and culture, 140 musical works by 124 authors were submitted. The family of late composer Đỗ Nhuận even rediscovered and contributed his 1964 song “Việt Nam–Cuba” as a gesture of gratitude.

From 22 shortlisted songs, the organisers awarded one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, and several other honours. A collection of 65 outstanding works, “Việt Nam–Cuba: Forever the Song of Solidarity and Friendship,” will be presented to the Cuban Ambassador as a symbol of enduring friendship between the two nations.

Earlier, on September 1, in the presence of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and senior leaders of both countries, VFF President Chiến handed over the first tranche of nearly VNĐ385 billion in aid to the Cuban people.

During his official visit to Việt Nam from September 30 to October 5, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández once again extended heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the Cuban Party, State and people for Việt Nam’s noble gesture of solidarity and practical support in their time of hardship. Part of the funds will be used to repair around 5,000 damaged transformers across Cuba, while the remainder will go towards restoring essential electricity, water, and other critical infrastructure for the Cuban people. — VNA/VNS