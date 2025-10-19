Hungary's top legislator commends HCM City’s remarkable progress

HCM CITY — Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly László Kövér has expressed his admiration for HCM City’s development, saying that compared to his latest visit to Việt Nam a decade ago, the southern metropolis has made remarkable progress across all aspects.

The Hungarian NA Speaker, who has just arrived in the city to begin his official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, made the praise during his meeting with Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Council Võ Văn Minh on Saturday.

The city leader expressed his pleasure in welcoming Kövér to Việt Nam and HCM City, especially at a time as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations (February 3, 1950-2025). He highlighted the increasingly close and strong ties between Việt Nam and Hungary, as evidenced by receiving two high-level Hungarian delegations within a short span. Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse paid an official visit to Việt Nam at the end of May.

Minh briefed his guest of HCM City’s recent situation. Following its merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces to form a “mega city”, it is striving to leverage its advantages for stronger and more sustainable development, particularly in key sectors such as the maritime economy, tourism, oil and gas-linked industries, seaport, and hi-tech industry. Notably, the city is accelerating efforts to establish the Việt Nam International Financial Centre.

In 2015, HCM City established friendly cooperative ties with Hungary’s capital, Budapest, Minh said, ading that in the coming time, the city hopes to welcome more Hungarian enterprises to invest, operate, and expand business activities. He voiced his hope for strengthened friendly cooperation and enhanced people-to-people diplomacy between HCM City and Hungarian localities.

The Hungarian NA Speaker said that Hungary encourages its businesses to explore investment opportunities in Việt Nam in general, and HCM City in particular. He hoped the city would continue to support Hungarian enterprises in their efforts to cooperate, invest, while promoting friendship with Hungarian localities.

Earlier, Kövér and his delegation visited the stupa in memory of Hungarian Orientalist scholar Sandor Korosi Csoma in Vũng Tàu Ward.

Top Hungarian legislator attends photo exhibition on HCM City

As part of his official visit to Việt Nam, Hungarian NA speaker László Kövér on Sunday attended and cut the ribbon to open an exhibition featuring photos taken by Dezső – a Hungarian naval doctor in HCM City in the early 20th century.

The exhibition, held at the HCM City Museum, features images of iconic buildings in the city centre that have stood since the early 20th century, such as the Municipal Theatre (opened in 1900) and the City Hall (now the headquarters of the HCM City People’s Committee). Also on display are photos of Catinat Street (now Đồng Khởi Street) and the city’s botanical garden (today’s Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Gardens).

The collection offers a vivid glimpse of Sài Gòn more than a century ago – from its urban landscapes and classical architecture to the daily life of its residents. The 23 photos showcased are digital reproductions from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest and the Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asian Art.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Council Phạm Thành Kiên said the exhibition spreads the message that culture is a bridge of friendship, a foundation for deeper understanding and respect, and stronger ties between the people of Việt Nam and Hungary.

He added that showcasing the valuable works of Dr Dezső Bozóky in HCM City demonstrates respect for historical memory and cultural heritage while creating a new space for artists, researchers, and art lovers of both countries to share ideas and inspiration.

Hungarian Consul General in HCM City Lehőcz Gábor said Dr Bozóky took the photos in March 1909, when his ship docked in Sài Gòn on its way home. He said the exhibition is not only a photo collection but also a cultural journey connecting Việt Nam and Hungary. — VNA/VNS