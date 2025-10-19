The 10th session of 15th National Assembly to be opened

HÀ NỘI — The 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hà Nội on Monday.

In the run up to the official opening, multiple documents have been prepared for submission to the NA for consideration and decisions.

The NA Standing Committee, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Government, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, the NA General Secretary, the Ethnic Council, NA committees, NA delegations, the NA Office as well as related agencies and individuals, have been actively preparing the documents for the 10th session of the 15th NA.

Before the opening ceremony at 7.15am, leaders of the Party, State, Việt Nam Fatherland Front and NA deputies will lay a wreath and visit the Mausoleum to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh.

At 8am, the NA will hold a preparatory meeting where NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver a speech.

Additionally, member Lê Quang Mạnh of the Standing Committee will present a report on receipt, explanations and revisions related to the draft programme for the 10th session.

Following this, the NA will discuss and vote on the programme for the session.

At 9am the same day, the NA will hold the official opening session in the Diên Hồng Hall at the NA House.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on the Việt Nam Television (VTV1) and the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV1). — VNS