National Assembly commences 10th session

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly convened its 10th session in Hà Nội on Monday morning, which is lively broadcast by Vietnam Television (VTV) on VTV1 and Radio the Voice of Vietnam via VOV1.

Before the opening session, leaders of the Party, the State, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and National Assembly deputies laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum.

Earlier the same day morning, the NA held a preparatory session, during which deputies donated at least one day’s salary each to support people in localities severely affected by storms and floods.

The 10th session, the last of the 15th legislature, holds special significance as it reviews a tenure marked by innovation, democracy, responsibility, and effectiveness, while also laying the groundwork for the upcoming 16th NA. The session will last for 40 days, closing on December 11.

At this session, the NA focuses on promptly institutionalising new policies and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, especially key orientations adopted at the 13th Party Central Committee’s 13th meeting, aiming to turn institutional reform into a competitive advantage and motivation for national development.

As scheduled, the NA will review and decide on 66 contents and groups of issues.

In terms of legislation, the legislative body will consider and approve 49 laws and four resolutions — the largest legislative workload since the beginning of the 15th tenure.

NA deputies will also deliberate on 13 groups of issues related to socio-economic development, State budget, supervision, and other important matters. — VNA/VNS