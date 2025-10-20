Party chief’s trip to Finland to create new momentum for bilateral ties: official

HÀ NỘI — The official visit to Finland from October 20 to 22 by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam is an important opportunity for the two countries to review the positive achievements in their past cooperation, and at the same time, set out major directions, renew their relationship, and create new momentum to elevate the traditional friendship and multifaceted collaboration to a new height, according to an official.

Talking to the press ahead of the trip, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng stressed that this is the first official visit by a Vietnamese Party General Secretary to Finland since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973.

It carries a message of sincere affection and the deep regard of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for Finland – a country that actively supported Việt Nam in its past struggle for national defence and continues to assist in the current national construction and development process, Hằng said, adding that Finland was one of the first Nordic countries to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam.

For decades, Finland has been a significant development cooperation partner, focusing on key areas such as water supply and sanitation, poverty reduction, climate change, and forestry, all of which have made important contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

General Secretary Lâm’s trip will create opportunities for broader and more comprehensive cooperation across various fields, especially in potential areas such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy, science and technology, maritime affairs, renewable energy, and high-tech agriculture, which are sectors that Việt Nam prioritises, while Finland possesses strengths and experience.

In addition, it will also help Việt Nam promote ties with the Nordic region, while further enhancing its role as a bridge connecting Finland with the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN), and the European Union (EU) with ASEAN. This contributes to strengthening regional linkages in a rapidly changing world that is facing numerous challenges requiring joint efforts and coordinated responses, the deputy minister said.

Regarding the current bilateral relationship, Hằng highlighted that Finland continues to be an important partner of Việt Nam in the Nordic region. Over time, this relationship has evolved from development cooperation to mutually beneficial partnership.

Two-way trade has enjoyed continuous growth in recent years, reaching US$422.5 million in 2024, with $279 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Education-training cooperation has also flourished, with 18 memoranda of understanding signed between Vietnamese and Finnish universities. Nearly 2,500 Vietnamese students are studying in Finland in fields such as economy, IT, and tourism.

Cooperation in other fields such as science and technology, culture and sports, tourism, and labour has developed positively. Collaboration in emerging areas like circular economy, high-tech agriculture, green transition, and renewable energy promises to bring new cooperation frameworks that align with the potential and needs of both sides, stated the official.

Hằng added that the visit will contribute to consolidating and strengthening the relationship between Việt Nam and Finland, promoting existing cooperation mechanisms, orienting new frameworks for collaboration, and deepening sectoral cooperation, particularly in strategic areas.

With a solid foundation of traditional friendship and vast potential for expanded cooperation, the Deputy FM expressed her belief that the Party chief’s trip will open up a new chapter and create strong, breakthrough development in cooperation with Finland.

It will bring about many positive outcomes for the benefit of the two countries' people and make a meaningful contribution to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the regions and around the world, she added. — VNS