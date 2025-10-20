Party chief leaves Hà Nội for official visit to Finland

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, along with a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, left Hà Nội on Monday for a three-day official visit to Finland.

The visit is made at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The delegation includes Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the committee's Inspection Commission; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security; Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs; Phạm Gia Túc member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; and Phạm Thị Thanh Bình, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Finland, among others.

This is the first visit to Finland by a General Secretary of the CPV since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973.

Following a series of high-level diplomatic activities since the beginning of the year, the Party leader’s trip to Finland vividly demonstrates Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and proactive, comprehensive and intensive international integration.

It also serves as an important diplomatic activity to promote the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context. — VNA/VNS