15th National Assembly’s 10th session opens: a new chapter in national development

HÀ NỘI — The 10th session of the 15th National Assembly – the last plenary sitting for this legislation's tenure – opened on Monday at the National Assembly House in Hà Nội.

The meeting is not only a mid-term review but also marks the beginning of a new stage in the country’s development.

In his opening remarks, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said that under the comprehensive leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the close guidance of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as the concerted efforts of the entire political system and the unity of the Party, army, and people, the country had achieved remarkable and historic accomplishments across all fields.

He noted that the 13th Party Central Committee’s plenary session had recently concluded successfully, laying an important foundation for preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress and shaping the country’s strategic vision and direction for the new revolutionary period.

The session also took place amid practical activities in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election, making this sitting both a review of the term and a starting point for a new period of growth.

According to the working agenda, the extensive 40-day session will handle an unprecedented volume of work, with many issues of strategic significance.

The National Assembly is expected to consider and adopt 53 draft laws and resolutions—the largest legislative workload in its history. This, the top legislator said, reflected the principle that 'laws must pave the way' for innovation and reform, always taking the people’s lives and interests as the measure of policy effectiveness.

The bills to be discussed cover almost all key sectors, including several new and rapidly evolving areas, and are designed to institutionalise recent Party guidelines, remove legal bottlenecks, especially in land, investment, planning, construction, environment and energy management and stabilise markets such as corporate bonds and real estate.

The NA will also review Government reports on the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development plan, state budget and public investment; and assess the outcomes of the 2021–2025 five-year plans on economic restructuring, medium-term public investment, national finance and public debt management.

On that basis, it will determine the 2026 socio-economic development plan, state budget estimates, central budget allocations and public investment plans for 2026, along with the five-year national financial plan and medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030.

The session will also evaluate the results of the national target programmes for 2021–2025 and make investment decisions for the programmes on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas until 2030.

Lawmakers will also consider a new national target programme on modernising and improving education and training quality, healthcare, population and development for the 2026–2035 period - aimed at ensuring that every citizen and family benefits equitably and sustainably from national progress.

Lawmakers are also set to deliberate on adjustments to the national master plan for 2021-2030, ratify international treaties submitted by the State President, and decide on personnel matters under its authority. They will also allocate time to contribute opinions on draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

At this session, NA will hear the report of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s Presidium summarising voters’ and citizens’ opinions, as well as the Standing Committee’s report on responses to petitions, citizen reception and the handling of complaints and denunciations.

Lawmakers will examine the results of supervision and adopt a resolution on the implementation of environmental protection policies and laws since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection took effect.

They will also review reports on the implementation of thematic supervision resolutions and question-and-answer activities across the 14th and 15th tenures, involving Government members, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, the Procurator General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Auditor General.

Additionally, the NA will discuss the draft report on the 15th tenure’s performance and consider reports of the State President, the Government, the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council, National Assembly committees, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office for the 2021–2026 period. Based on an objective assessment of achievements, shortcomings, and lessons learned, it will adopt a resolution summarising the 2021–2026 tenure and propose directions for improving the effectiveness of the state apparatus in the 2026–2031 period.

Chairman Mẫn also extended heartfelt sympathy to residents in localities suffering from recent series of storms, floods, landslides and widespread inundation that caused severe losses of life and property. He praised the efforts of Party committees, authorities, the Fatherland Front, armed forces, healthcare workers, educators and local volunteers for their dedication in rescue and relief operations, ensuring that students could return to school promptly.

He called on the Government, localities, and relevant sectors to continue mobilising resources to support affected areas and to review and improve laws and policies on disaster prevention and climate change adaptation for sustainable development.

Chairman Mẫn urged all deputies to devote their full attention, wisdom and experience for the benefit of the nation and the people “with the spirit of innovation, democracy, discipline, responsibility and effectiveness”.

Quoting Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s statement delivered at Ba Đình Square on the 80th National Day anniversary on September 2, 2025, he said: “No obstacle, no reason can stop us from reaching peace and prosperity - our nation will endure and thrive.” — VNS