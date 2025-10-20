General Secretary Tô Lâm begins official visit to Finland

HELSINKI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived at Helsinki Airport on Monday evening (local time), starting an official visit to Finland at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Those welcoming the Vietnamese leader and delegation at the airport included Chief of Protocol at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mika Koskinen, Finnish Ambassador to Việt Nam Pekka Juhani Voutilaine, Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Phạm Thị Thanh Bình, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.

The two countries set up diplomatic relations on January 25, 1973. Finland opened its embassy in Hà Nội in 1974 while Việt Nam did the same in Helsinki in 2005. Their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have been maintained and flourishing over the past decades.

General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit is the highest-level one by a Vietnamese leader to Finland, reflecting the great importance Việt Nam attaches to their long-standing ties. It follows the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2023, marking a path of sustainable collaboration and heralding the next 50-year phase of cooperation.

The visit demonstrates a new stride in the two countries' connections, creating momentum for shaping strategic cooperation in future areas.

During the trip, the two sides are expected to hold in-depth discussions on cooperation orientations in economy, trade, investment, science – technology, innovation, education – training, environment, and clean energy, which are also the spheres matching Finland’s strengths and Việt Nam’s priorities. — VNA/VNS