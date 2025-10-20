Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Government takes decisive action, fulfilling assigned tasks: Deputy PM

October 20, 2025 - 20:47
The Government and the Prime Minister accomplished all eight tasks assigned by the Constitution during the 2021–2026 tenure, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình reports on the Government's performance during 2021–2026 at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government and the Prime Minister accomplished all eight tasks assigned by the Constitution during the 2021–2026 tenure, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình.

Addressing the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly on Monday, Bình reported that the Government and the PM had implemented 116 action programmes and plans to effectively implement the Constitution, laws, and resolutions and conclusions of the Party and the NA, while supervising the implementation of tasks across all sectors.

In the last five years, the PM and Deputy PMs conducted over 400 working trips to localities and grassroots units to inspect the implementation of the Constitution and laws, and resolve difficulties, thus helping localities unlock development resources, ensure compliance with the Constitution and laws, and promote socio-economic development, national defence, security, and foreign affairs.

The Government has renewed its mindset in lawmaking, proposing laws with growth-oriented policies to strengthen the socialist rule-of-law state and socialist-oriented market economy, removing legal bottlenecks, the Deputy PM said, adding that a total of 180 laws and ordinances, along with 1,400 resolutions and 820 decrees, have been issued.

He highlighted notable achievements in economic management, culture, society, environment, national defence and security, and foreign affairs, particularly in maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, managing natural resources, protecting the environment, preventing disasters, responding to climate change, and implementing national target programmes.

Việt Nam’s foreign affairs and international integration have reached new heights with significant achievements, while stalled projects and loss-making enterprises have been addressed, freeing up resources for development.

The report emphasised accomplishments in managing national administrative system, civil servants and public employees, inspecting and handling complaints and denunciations, combating corruption and wastefulness, and safeguarding the rights and interests of the State, society, and citizens.

The Deputy PM stated that despite unprecedented challenges, the Government acted with unity and determination, fulfilling its assigned tasks and achieving remarkable results, thereby reinforcing public trust and providing the momentum, resources, and solid foundation for the country to pursue sustainable development and enter a new era.

To realise the two strategic goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country with a socialist orientation by 2045, the Government and the PM will continue directing efforts to address limitations, and fully accomplish all set objectives and targets.

Attention will be paid to improving and streamlining the organisational structure of the two-tier local government system, accelerating administrative reform and enhancing the quality of online public services, and promoting high growth, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring key economic balances. The country will continue to promote industrialisation, modernisation, and economic restructuring, with breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and develop modern and synchronised infrastructure facilities, while strengthening foreign affairs and international integration. The focus will be put on economic diplomacy, and fully leveraging Việt Nam’s role, position, and prestige to build and develop the country. — VNA/VNS

State President’s 2021–2026 term summarised

During 2021–2026, the President has coordinated with agencies within the political system and made a great effort to fulfil the assigned duties, thus, together with the Party, people, and army, promoting the strength of the great national solidarity, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.
National Assembly commences 10th session

The 10th session, the last of the 15th legislature, holds special significance as it reviews a tenure marked by innovation, democracy, responsibility, and effectiveness, while also laying the groundwork for the upcoming 16th NA. The session will last for 40 days, closing on December 11.

