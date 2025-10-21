Việt Nam, Finland issue joint statement on establishing Strategic Partnership

HELSINKI — Việt Nam and Finland have issued a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership during the official visit to the European country from October 20 – 22 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm.

The following is the full text of the joint statement.

JOINT STATEMENT ON ESTABLISHING A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIỆT NAM AND THE REPUBLIC OF FINLAND

During the official visit of General Secretary Tô Lâm to Finland from October 20-22, 2025, at the invitation of President Alexander Stubb, the Leaders decided to elevate Việt Nam - Finland relations, established in 1973, to a Strategic Partnership. This partnership builds on 52 years of friendship and multifaceted cooperation based on trust, equality, and mutual respect, aiming to deepen bilateral and multilateral ties for the benefit of both peoples, while promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

Both sides decided to further increase bilateral high-level visits and contacts across all channels between Authorities of Finland and the Communist Party, the State, the Government, the National Assembly, and local authorities of Việt Nam in order to strengthen political cooperation and mutual understanding. The two sides are determined to establish an annual strategic consultation mechanism on regional and international issues, coordinate to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, as well as to review and update on cooperation activities in bilateral relations, including discussions between both sides’ defense and public security sectors. They emphasized close cooperation in international and regional organisations supporting multilateralism, peaceful dispute settlement and adherence to international law.

Key Areas of Cooperation:

1. Political and Diplomatic Relations

The two sides committed to increasing high-level exchanges at all levels to enhance political trust and mutual understanding. They emphasised close cooperation in international and regional organizations supporting multilateralism, peaceful dispute settlement and adherence to international law.

2. Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation

Economic ties were identified as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership. Both nations will promote two-way trade and investment, leveraging existing bilateral and multilateral agreements. Finland will serve as a bridge for Vietnamese goods to access the EU market, while Việt Nam will be a strategic destination for Finnish businesses in Asia. Both sides will foster a transparent, fair, and non-discriminatory trade and investment environment, encouraging business exchanges and access to finance.

3. Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation

The two countries will promote programs in e-government, digital public services, circular economy, AI, semiconductors, 5G/6G telecommunications, and green technologies. They will strengthen startup ecosystems, innovation acceleration programs, and capacity building in digital governance, smart infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

4. Education, Training, Labour, and Development

The partnership will promote academic exchanges, scholarships, and joint programs in leadership training, educational technology, reskilling, and upskilling. Development cooperation will focus on innovation, environmental sustainability, and climate change response, utilising Finland’s preferential credit programs to implement projects in Việt Nam, prioritising innovation and green initiatives.

5. Agriculture, Environment, Energy, Infrastructure, and Transport

Both sides will enhance cooperation in sustainable agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, and circular economy, focusing on digital transformation, resource management, and climate change response. Energy collaboration will support Việt Nam’s transition to renewable energy, emphasising energy efficiency and reduced emissions. Infrastructure and transport initiatives will prioritise smart urban development, green seaports, aviation, and logistics, with a focus on high technology and automation.

6. People-to-People Exchanges and Cooperation between Localities

The leaders decided to foster partnerships, business collaborations, and cultural exchanges and other people-to-people contacts to enhance mutual understanding. The two sides also pledged to foster signing and implementing cooperation agreements between localities of the two countries.

7. Implementation and Next Steps

General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed gratitude for Finland’s warm hospitality and invited President Stubb to visit Việt Nam. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries will coordinate with relevant agencies to develop an Action Plan to implement the Strategic Partnership’s objectives as promptly as possible. — VNA/VNS