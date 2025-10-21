Prime Minister extends congratulations to new Japanese counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on her election as the 104th Prime Minister of Japan.

The same day, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS