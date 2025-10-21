Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister extends congratulations to new Japanese counterpart

October 21, 2025 - 19:25
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on her election as the 104th Prime Minister of Japan.

 

Sanae Takaichi speaks at a press conference at the headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo, Japan, on October 4, 2025. —KYODO/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on her election as the 104th Prime Minister of Japan.

The same day, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

PM calls on Japan's Gunma prefecture to scale up investment in Việt Nam

The Government leader highlighted Việt Nam's move to enhance delegation of power to local authorities and encouraged Gunma to continue bolstering cooperation with Vietnamese localities through specific and substantive projects which could leverage each side’s strengths and deliver harmonious benefits. Besides, he suggested exploring new partnerships with other provinces and cities.

