Prime Minister extends congratulations to new Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister demands stronger, more decisive actions to put an end to IUU fishing
1.
|Sanae Takaichi speaks at a press conference at the headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo, Japan, on October 4, 2025. —KYODO/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on her election as the 104th Prime Minister of Japan.
The same day, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS