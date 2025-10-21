Việt Nam, UNODC strengthen cooperation in crime prevention

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday received Ghada Waly, UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General/Executive Director of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV)/United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who is on a working visit to Việt Nam to attend the Opening for the Signature of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention).

Sơn affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of supporting and promoting multilateralism and international cooperation to address global challenges, thereby contributing to peace and international security. He appreciated the UN’s and UNODC’s efforts in assisting countries in combating various forms of crime, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and human trafficking.

Highlighting the positive outcomes of Việt Nam–UNODC cooperation, the Deputy PM expressed a wish to further deepen the partnership through concrete projects and initiatives. He called on UNODC to continue supporting Việt Nam in promoting the signing and early enforcement of the Hanoi Convention.

Sơn also noted that Việt Nam would actively consider participating in UNODC programmes that help developing countries implement the convention, such as the initiative to establish a regional cybersecurity capacity-building centre in the Asia-Pacific.

He particularly valued the two sides’ cooperation in drug prevention and control, within both bilateral and regional frameworks, notably under the Mekong cooperation mechanism. He suggested that UNODC explore opportunities to assist Vietnamese ministries and sectors in implementing projects under the National Target Programme on Drug Prevention and Control.

For her part, Waly commended Việt Nam’s strong commitment and responsible contributions to the global fight against cybercrime, drug-related crime, money laundering, and human trafficking. She welcomed Việt Nam’s hosting of the convention signature opening ceremony, praising the efforts of Vietnamese authorities in preparing for the event.

She affirmed that UNODC would continue close cooperation with Việt Nam to encourage more countries to ratify and effectively implement the convention. She also welcomed Việt Nam’s initiative to establish a regional training centre on cybercrime, pledging UNODC’s support for its formation and operation.

She underlined UNODC’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation and exchanges with Việt Nam and regional partners in crime prevention, effectively implementing existing agreements and initiatives, and exploring new strategies, agreements and initiatives. — VNA/VNS