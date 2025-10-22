Party chief’s visit to Bulgaria expected to open new cooperation prospects: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI - The official visit to Bulgaria from October 22 to 24 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, provides an opportunity for Việt Nam to open up new cooperation space with Bulgaria in particular, and the whole Balkan region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng told the press on the threshold of the trip.

Hằng noted that the visit comes at a meaningful moment, as Việt Nam and Bulgaria are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. It marks the first visit by a General Secretary of the CPV since Bulgaria transitioned to a new political system in 1990.

Following the General Secretary’s official visit to Finland, the Bulgarian trip conveys a message of sincere friendship and the importance Việt Nam places on its relations with long-standing partners and friends, who have offered valuable support to Việt Nam’s past struggle for national independence as well as its current process of national development, she said.

As one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam in 1950, Bulgaria has maintained a tradition of friendship and cooperation with the Southeast Asian country, built and nurtured over decades by generations of leaders and peoples from both sides.

In August 1957, President Hồ Chí Minh paid an official friendship visit to Bulgaria, laying a firm foundation for the development of bilateral relations. Bulgaria extended both material and spiritual support to Việt Nam during its resistance wars and national defence. The Vietnamese people have not forgotten the image of thousands of Bulgarian students and people taking to the streets in protest against the war in Việt Nam, Hằng noted.

Landmarks of the relationship such as Việt Nam-Bulgaria Hospital in former Thái Bình Province (now Hưng Yên province) and Việt Nam-Bulgaria Kindergarten in Hà Nội stand as heartfelt gifts from the Bulgarian people. Bulgaria also trained thousands of Vietnamese professionals at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, along with tens of thousands of skilled workers, forming a valuable human resource that has contributed significantly to Việt Nam’s national construction and development process.

The upcoming visit is an opportunity for leaders of both countries to review the achievements of bilateral relationship and set out strategic directions to elevate the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Bulgaria to a new level.

This will focus particularly on areas in which Bulgaria has strengths and Việt Nam has growing demand, including information technology, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, green transition and biomedical sciences. At the same time, the visit aims to further consolidate a reliable bridge linking Bulgaria with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Việt Nam with the European Union (EU).

Over the past 75 years, Việt Nam–Bulgaria relations have witnessed a shared historical journey of cooperation in development, yielding positive results across almost every area of collaboration.

In politics and diplomacy, the two sides have regularly exchanged high-level delegations and maintained effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms, helping to build a foundation for deep political trust. Bilateral trade turnover has also recorded steady growth in recent years.

In education and training, the two countries have signed a cooperation programme for the 2025–2028 period and are exploring opportunities to expand collaboration in areas where Bulgaria has expertise such as information technology, cybersecurity, e-government and public administration.

Other areas of cooperation such as defence, security, culture and labour are also progressing with encouraging progress.

The two sides are currently working on implementing joint scientific research initiatives and have established a bilateral committee for scientific and technological cooperation. This includes a focus on frontier fields such as biotechnology, ICT, digital transformation, AI and green energy. These efforts promise to create new cooperation frameworks aligned with each country’s potential and needs, thereby making important contributions to national development.

Việt Nam expects that the visit will open up new cooperation opportunities for trade and investment by enhancing market access for each other, ensuring effective implementation of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and promoting early ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Commission (EC).

These steps would help to boost investment collaboration and increase bilateral trade turnover between Việt Nam and Bulgaria, as well as between Việt Nam and the EU.

Hằng underlined that building on the traditional friendship between the two countries, the visit is also expected to enhance people-to-people exchange and promote tourism, culture, and educational cooperation. There is hope for an increase in cultural and artistic events in both countries, following the success of previous initiatives such as the Bulgarian Rose Festival, the Day of Slavic Writing and Culture in Hà Nội and Vietnamese performances at the International Folk Festival in Burgas and the International Arts Festival in Sozopol. These activities have played a vital role in fostering mutual understanding between the two countries' peoples, said the Deputy FM.

Hằng expressed her belief that with deep and sincere ties between the two nations, General Secretary Lâm’s visit will open up promising new cooperation prospects that align with Việt Nam’s strategic orientations in a new era, and are expected to yield positive outcomes for the benefit of both nations' peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in each region and the world as a whole. VNA/VNS