PM calls for decisive action to ensure national energy security

HÀ NỘI — National energy security and a stable power supply are crucial for the country’s development, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính as he chaired the third meeting of the National Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction on Wednesday.

Statistics show that to achieve 1 per cent economic growth, electricity generation must increase by 1.5 to 2 times. With 7 per cent growth in 2024 requiring 12 per cent growth in electricity generation, the 8 per cent growth target this year would need a 15–16 per cent rise in national power supply.

The Government leader said that upcoming priorities such as high-tech industries, semiconductor production, national data centres and high-speed rail systems will sharply drive electricity demand, making it urgent to expand power sources.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), nuclear energy is a stable power source that plays a vital role in ensuring energy security and can support the national transition toward clean, low-emission energy.

The ministry has coordinated with relevant agencies on project development, credit arrangements and draft agreements for the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plants. The Ministry of Finance has proposed separating the site clearance and resident resettlement components into an independent project.

Addressing the issue, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said residential areas are strictly prohibited within a 1km radius of a nuclear plant site, and population growth within 5km is not allowed, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations.

He noted that any violation could cause the IAEA to suspend the projects and urged that resettlement take place beyond the 5km radius to ensure safety preparedness.

Officials at the meeting reiterated their determination to move forward with the Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 nuclear power plant projects.

They also proposed engaging private enterprises in research and development of small-scale nuclear power projects, as well as diversifying investment models and funding sources.

PM Chính said that the Politburo’s Resolution No 70 on ensuring national energy security through 2030 and toward 2045 called for the prompt resumption of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power projects. These projects are expected to be implemented with suitable partners, taking into account national interests and previous agreements, and to go into operation by 2035.

He assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work with the National Assembly and its Standing Committee to issue policies and mechanisms to resolve existing bottlenecks in nuclear energy development.

The PM instructed relevant units to handle all legal issues within their respective authorities and to strictly comply with IAEA safety regulations and the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.

He also requested detailed planning for resettlement and land clearance for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant projects.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with loan negotiations, while the state utility group Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been assigned to complete a pre-feasibility study by the end of October.

Emphasising the need for strong determination, decisive action and clear accountability, PM Chính called for monthly and quarterly reviews to promptly resolve issues and avoid wasting time, effort and resources. — VNS