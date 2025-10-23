President attends award ceremony for fifth national writing contest on safeguarding Party’s ideological foundations

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and State President Lương Cường, together with Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, attended at the award ceremony of the fifth national political essay contest on safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundations in Hà Nội on Wednesday and presented the A prizes to the winners.

The contest was jointly organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Central Theory Council, the Việt Nam Journalists Association, the Communist Review, Nhân Dân Newspaper, and Việt Nam Television.

In his closing remarks, Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the HCMA, and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, highlighted that this year’s edition saw a record 542,000 entries, an increase of over 73,000 compared to 2024.

Many localities and organisations proactively developed high-quality works that not only competed in the contest but also served to promote and defend the Party’s ideological foundations across the press, media, and digital platforms, noted Thắng, head of the contest steering board.

He said numerous entries proposed innovative and practical solutions in the digital era. Notably, there was participation from international scholars and political figures, including the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland, and leading Marxist researchers from major institutes in China and Laos, reflecting the growing influence and prestige of the event.

Launching the sixth competition for 2026, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, emphasised that seven years since its issuance, Resolution No. 35-NQ/TW of the 12th Politburo on strengthening the protection of the Party’s ideological foundations and countering wrongful and hostile views in the new situation has been effectively implemented and achieved substantial results.

Over the past five years, the contest has truly become a major political event engaging the entire Party, armed forces, and people, as well as an innovative and effective platform for uniting efforts and strengthening the “people’s front” in safeguarding the Party’s foundations, the senior official affirmed.

Nghĩa called upon central and local press agencies to continue publicising and spreading outstanding works to inspire future participation in the coming editions of the contest.

At the award ceremony, twelve A prizes were presented. In addition, twenty outstanding collectives received group awards, alongside twenty-three B and thirty-six C prizes, and sixty-six consolation prizes for authors and author groups across the five categories of press, magazine, radio, television, and video clip.

The event also honoured distinguished senior and young authors, as well as twenty promising works by youth union members and young writers for their high-quality entries. — VNA/VNS