Report drafted to review 13th Party Central Committee’s performance

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the steering committee responsible for drafting a report assessing the leadership and direction by the 13th Party Central Committee to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

The meeting also discussed a report on the implementation of the working regulations of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat of the 13th tenure.

After listening to feedback from Steering Committee members and other delegates, Tú spoke highly of the draft reports for their comprehensive evaluation of the achievements, especially the new developments.

He asked the editorial teams to fully incorporate the feedback from the Steering Committee members and participating agencies and units to promptly finalise the drafts for submission to the Politburo for review ahead of the 14th session of the Party Central Committee. — VNA/VNS