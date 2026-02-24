Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Nghệ An Police dismantle cross-border drug ring, seize 22 bricks of heroin

February 24, 2026 - 20:38
Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation on the case, identify other individuals involved and complete the case file for strict handling in accordance with the law.
Police arrest suspect Đào Minh Hoàng and seize evidence in the drug trafficking case. — VNA/VNS Photo 

NGHỆ AN — Police in the central province of Nghệ An on Tuesday announced that they had dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking ring, arresting one suspect and seizing 22 bricks of heroin.

Following surveillance operations, the provincial Public Security Force’s Drug Crime Investigation Division identified Đào Minh Hoàng, 35, a resident of Bạch Mai Ward in Hà Nội, as a key link in a network trafficking narcotics from Laos into Việt Nam for distribution.

Investigators said Hoàng frequently travelled from the capital city to Nghệ An and Hà Tinh provinces to receive consignments from Lao nationals before transporting the drugs for sale in various localities.

Acting on gathered intelligence and evidence, Nghệ An Police, in coordination with those in Hà Tĩnh, set up an ambush in Hà Tĩnh’s Hương Sơn Commune, where they apprehended Hoàng and confiscated 22 bricks of heroin as evidence.

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation, identify other individuals involved and complete the case file for strict handling in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS

drug-related crimes

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom