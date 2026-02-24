Nghệ An Police dismantle cross-border drug ring, seize 22 bricks of heroin

NGHỆ AN — Police in the central province of Nghệ An on Tuesday announced that they had dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking ring, arresting one suspect and seizing 22 bricks of heroin.

Following surveillance operations, the provincial Public Security Force’s Drug Crime Investigation Division identified Đào Minh Hoàng, 35, a resident of Bạch Mai Ward in Hà Nội, as a key link in a network trafficking narcotics from Laos into Việt Nam for distribution.

Investigators said Hoàng frequently travelled from the capital city to Nghệ An and Hà Tinh provinces to receive consignments from Lao nationals before transporting the drugs for sale in various localities.

Acting on gathered intelligence and evidence, Nghệ An Police, in coordination with those in Hà Tĩnh, set up an ambush in Hà Tĩnh’s Hương Sơn Commune, where they apprehended Hoàng and confiscated 22 bricks of heroin as evidence.

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation, identify other individuals involved and complete the case file for strict handling in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS