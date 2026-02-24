Three million Tết gifts ensure no one left behind in HCM City

HCM CITY — Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City has distributed more than three million Tết (Lunar New Year) gifts to poor and near-poor households, workers and vulnerable residents, helping ensure a joyful, safe and compassionate holiday for all.

The information was released on February 23 by the Standing Committee of the city’s Fatherland Front.

According to the committee, total resources mobilised for Tết care activities in the city during the Year of the Horse 2026 reached over VNĐ3.4 trillion (US$130.9 million), out of more than VNĐ5.9 trillion ($245.8 million) allocated citywide for social welfare and holiday support.

For the first time, the city organised the meaningful programme called “Bringing Tết to Côn Đảo”, enabling 80 relatives of officers and soldiers to travel to the island district to reunite and celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

The initiative was described as a gesture of solidarity and gratitude towards those serving in remote and island areas.

Speaking at a New Year gathering with officials and staff of specialised agencies under the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and socio-political organisations, chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyễn Phước Lộc praised the extensive and practical Tết care efforts.

He said Tết activities across the city were conducted in a joyful, healthy, safe and economical spirit, with diverse forms of support tailored to different groups, particularly policy beneficiary families, disadvantaged workers and vulnerable people.

A highlight of the holiday programme was the “Spring Solidarity – Tết of Compassion” festival, held simultaneously in 168 communes, wards and special zones, attracting more than 200,000 participants.

The events featured gift-giving, community meals and other practical assistance, with total spending in residential areas exceeding VNĐ183 billion ($7.6 million).

In addition, more than 10,000 “Tết Street Corners” were set up across the city, helping create green, clean and beautiful neighbourhoods while preserving traditional cultural values.

The organisation of these community-based activities continued to promote grassroots self-governance and strengthen the bond between Party committees, authorities, the Fatherland Front and local residents, contributing to more united, prosperous and happy communities. — VNS