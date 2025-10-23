South African President begins state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon, beginning a two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Lương Cường.

The South African delegation was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh; Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn, and Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoàng Sỹ Cường.

Accompanying President Ramaphosa are Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Minister of Agriculture John Henry Steenhuisen, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi, and Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Phumzile Sinclatia Mgcina.

The visit, the first by a South African President to Việt Nam in 18 years, marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship, following the historic phone call between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Ramaphosa on April 22.

This event reflects the determination of both countries to elevate their bilateral ties. It is expected to mark a pivotal moment, strengthening and expanding Việt Nam–South Africa relations in various areas.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, the two countries have continuously nurtured their friendship, achieving significant accomplishments across various fields. South Africa is currently the only African country with which Việt Nam has established a Partnership for Cooperation and Development. — VNA/VNS