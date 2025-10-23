Việt Nam, Bulgaria establish Strategic Partnership

SOFIA — Việt Nam and Bulgaria have officially elevated their relations to a Strategic Partnership, ushering in a new era of cooperation between the two nations.

The announcement was made at a joint press briefing following talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Sofia on Thursday, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit.

General Secretary Lâm said that building upon the positive development and great achievements of the ties between Việt Nam and Bulgaria after 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and with confidence in a bright future for the relationship, the two countries have established the Việt Nam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership.

He described it as a critical milestone that lays the groundwork for the two countries to advance their relationship for the benefit of their people as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The Party leader stressed that the new cooperation framework will provide a solid foundation to consolidate and deepen Việt Nam–Bulgaria relations, capitalising on both nation's strengths to ensure the two countries continue rapid and sustainable development in the new era.

With a view to concretising the joint statement, he said the two leaders discussed and reached consensus on strengthening political trust through high-level exchanges across all channels of Party, State, National Assembly and people-to-people exchange, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, enhancing existing cooperation mechanisms and creating new ones, while deepening collaboration in specific sectors.

Defence and security cooperation will be fostered in line with the new partnership framework, including training and academic collaboration between defence academies, cooperation in UN peacekeeping, cybersecurity and military medicine.

Amidst global economic headwinds, both nations agreed to make economic, trade, and investment cooperation the central pillar of the Strategic Partnership.

They pledged close coordination to maintain and consolidate free trade, expand market access, and effectively implement the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) so as to double two-way trade in the coming years.

Bulgaria is expected to serve as a gateway for Việt Nam to enter the EU market, while Việt Nam will play a similar role for Bulgarian goods to penetrate the ASEAN market.

General Secretary Lâm said that science and technology are important pillars in the Strategic Partnership, with expanded cooperation in IT, digital transformation, digital economy, e-government, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, AI and green energy.

Acknowledging room for cooperation in education – training, culture, tourism, health care, labour and agriculture, the two leaders concurred to promote high-quality human resources training, organise cultural and tourism programmes, exhibitions and music exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and people-to-people connections.

They will continue to facilitate the Vietnamese community's deeper integration and active contribution to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitments to close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the UN and the Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM).

They stressed the significance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), highlighting settlement of disputes via peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Bulgarian president also hailed talks with General Secretary Lâm as successful, conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding.

He said both sides reviewed their long-standing friendship and cooperation, set major orientations to deepen traditional ties, and identified new areas of collaboration based on shared potential and needs. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's achievements in its Đổi mới (renewal) process, national development and international integration, noting that the country’s robust economic performance and increasing political position make it an important player in the Southeast Asian region.

President Radev said he hopes both countries will step up effective collaboration in traditional areas such as defence – security, education – training, science – technology, agriculture, culture – sport, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He underscored that the Vietnamese Party chief’s visit has opened new opportunities and visions for the bilateral relations. — VNS