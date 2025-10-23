Việt Nam, South Africa pledge to strengthen political, economic, and defence links

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Lương Cường and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday agreed to work towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in 2025, as the two countries pledged to deepen political trust and expand economic and defence cooperation.

The two heads of state held talks in Hà Nội on Thursday during the visit by the South African leader at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart.

President Cường welcomed his South African counterpart’s return visit to Việt Nam and congratulated South Africa on the progress it has achieved under the Government of National Unity.

He expressed his confidence that South Africa would successfully chair the G20 in 2025 – the first such summit to be held in Africa – and continue to play an influential role in global affairs.

The Vietnamese President recalled the historic ties between the two nations, rooted in their shared struggles for independence and the spirit of Afro-Asian solidarity.

He recalled that the first friendly meeting between delegations from the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the African National Congress took place at the Bandung Conference in 1955. Since then, he said, the friendship and solidarity between the two peoples have remained strong, with South Africa being Việt Nam’s first African partner to establish a 'Partnership for Cooperation and Development' framework in 2004.

Reviewing bilateral relations, President Cường said political trust has been continuously strengthened, with cooperation expanding across Party, State, parliamentary and people-to-people channels. Economic ties have also flourished, making South Africa one of Việt Nam’s leading trading partners in Africa.

Both countries, he added, have maintained close coordination in regional and international forums.

President Ramaphosa expressed his delight at returning to Việt Nam after nine years and thanked the Vietnamese side for its warm and respectful reception.

He congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of its National Day and commended the country’s remarkable achievements in its 40 years of đổi mới (renewal), particularly in sustaining rapid economic growth and improving living standards.

Ramaphosa welcomed Việt Nam’s hosting of the signing ceremony for the United Nations' Convention against Cybercrimes, and praised the country’s leadership in digital transformation efforts. He emphasised that the presence of many senior ministers in his delegation reflected South Africa’s high regard for its long-standing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam.

The South African leader described Việt Nam as a close friend and key partner in Asia. His visit, he said, demonstrated his government’s commitment to strengthening ties as part of South Africa’s broader strategy to expand market access amid shifting global dynamics.

During the talks, both leaders agreed to accelerate preparations to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership within 2025. The move, they said, would create new momentum for deepening cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and contribute to regional and global peace and development.

The two sides pledged to intensify high-level exchanges and cooperation across Party, State, parliamentary and local channels, while making existing mechanisms – such as the Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum, Political Consultations, Joint Trade Committee, and Defence Policy Dialogue – more effective.

On economic cooperation, the leaders affirmed that trade and investment would serve as key drivers of the relationship. They agreed to open markets for each other’s goods and support business access to regional markets. Both sides also committed to boosting collaboration in defence, security, energy, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, peacekeeping, education, vocational training, infrastructure and green growth.

The two countries will also promote cultural, sports, tourism and people-to-people exchanges to foster mutual understanding, and work to finalise key legal frameworks, including agreements on judicial assistance, mineral exploitation, double taxation avoidance and visa exemptions for ordinary passport holders.

Exchanging views on international and regional issues, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to settling disputes peacefully, without the use or threat of force, and in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa would continue to support Việt Nam’s candidacies at UN bodies, while Việt Nam asked for South Africa’s support for ASEAN’s and Việt Nam’s stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), advocating peace, freedom of navigation and overflight, and compliance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. — VNS