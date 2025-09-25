Vietnamese President, UN chief to co-chair cybercrime convention signing in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội from October 25 to 26, marking the first time the country has welcomed the adoption of a UN legal instrument on such a global scale.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng announced at a press briefing on Thursday that State President Lương Cường and UN Secretary-General António Guterres will co-chair the ceremony, which is expected to draw high-level leaders from around the world and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The event, held under the theme 'Countering Cybercrime, Sharing Responsibility, Securing Our Future' at the National Convention Centre, is described as one of Việt Nam’s most significant diplomatic milestones of 2025. It reflects the country’s growing role in advancing multilateralism, reaffirming the centrality of the United Nations, and strengthening international law in addressing global challenges.

According to the spokesperson, the convention’s signing highlights international recognition of Việt Nam’s active contributions to UN efforts and its commitment to tackling transnational issues such as cybercrime.

The two-day programme will feature a high-level opening session, plenary discussions, roundtables and side events focused on international cooperation against cybercrime. Leaders of Việt Nam, heads of delegations from UN member states and senior representatives of international organisations and partners are expected to participate, according to Hằng.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime: Strengthening International Cooperation for Combating Certain Crimes Committed by Means of Information and Communications Technology Systems and for the Sharing of Evidence in Electronic Form of Serious Crimes was adopted in 2024 as a landmark treaty to enhance global collaboration against cybercrime.

The convention establishes common legal standards for tackling offences such as unlawful access to data, online fraud and child exploitation, while also safeguarding human rights and the protection of personal data. — VNS