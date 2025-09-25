National Assembly must enhance people's and Party's characters in operations: Party chief

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the first Congress of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Organisation in Hà Nội on Thursday, where he highlighted the need for the legislature to enhance the people’s and the Party's characters in its operations.

The Party chief said that the NA – the highest representative body of the people - must be closely connected with the people, showing through every law, question-and-answer session, and important decision, all aimed at the supreme goal - the happiness, prosperity, and freedom of the people and the country’s prosperity.

Every law should not just be a legal document but a crystallisation of the people’s intellect, will, and aspirations, he said, stressing that every deputy must be loyal voices of voters and the entire nation, serving as a trustworthy bridge, bringing the breath of real life to the NA and conveying appropriate legislature decisions back to society, thereby helping to improve people’s lives.

At the same time, General Secretary Lâm also asked the NA to ensure the Party's character in its operations, explaining that the Party's character does not reduce democracy but guides its correct implementation within the country’s regime. Deputies who are Party members must carry out their “dual responsibility” — acting as a direct link between the Party and the NA, and between the people’s aspirations and the country’s important decisions.

The Party leader also outlined four major orientations for the NA's operations in the future, including renovating mindset to show strong performance in legislation, supreme supervision, and decision-making on the nation's critical matters. Attention must be paid to new fields such as digital economy, digital assets, renewable energy, green growth, circular economy, environment, climate change, and non-traditional defence and security, he said.

The legislature must deepen its supreme supervision, focusing on urgent issues such as land management, natural resources, environment, anti-corruption, waste prevention, and protecting human rights and citizens’ rights, the Party chief said.

Regarding the decision-making on the country's important issues, General Secretary Lâm said that every resolution and decision not only impacts socio-economic development, defence, security and millions of lives but also leaves a long-lasting mark on the nation’s future. Therefore, the NA must demonstrate mettle, wisdom, objectivity and fairness in decisions on major issues such as socio-economic development strategies, national budget allocation, key infrastructure projects, social welfare policies, international integration, and sovereignty matters. National interests and the people’s benefits must always be placed first and foremost, firmly preventing manipulation by interest groups or foreign forces, he stressed.

The Party leader also reminded the NA to continue reforming its operation methods to enhance efficiency, and pay more attention to Party building and personnel development.

In the coming time, the NA must concentrate on organising the 10th session, the final session of the 15th legislature, preparing for celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the first general election, and organising elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026 - 2031 tenure, and actively contributing to the success of the 14th Party Congress, the leader added. VNA/VNS