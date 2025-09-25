Việt Nam attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, led by its Deputy Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) held in Johor, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Chiến voiced his confidence that Malaysia will successfully chair both ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus (ADMM+), strengthening collective solidarity and capacity within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to respond flexibly and proactively to emerging security issues. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s highest level of support for Malaysia in fulfilling its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

Delegates reviewed the outcomes of the ADSOM Working Group, the implementation of the ADMM Work Plan 2023–2026, the 21st annual meeting of the Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI), and the 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-22).

They also exchanged views on new initiatives for submission to the upcoming ADMM, draft joint statements of ADMM and ADMM+, and cooperation proposals with partners, including informal ASEAN+1 meetings, ASEAN+1 naval exercises, and an ASEAN–Republic of Korea Defence Industry Cooperation Seminar.

On the proposal for informal ASEAN+1 meetings, Chiến affirmed Việt Nam’s support for Malaysia’s flexible approach. He said that in today’s complex global and regional environment, responding positively to requests from four important partners is both proactive and necessary, demonstrating ASEAN’s openness, inclusiveness, and centrality. Such efforts not only help secure stronger commitments from partners to ASEAN’s central role in regional security but also reinforce ADMM+ as a practical, effective, and adaptable multilateral defence cooperation mechanism, he said.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming ADSOM+ and the 19th ADMM and 12th ADMM+ to be held later this year.

Regarding ASEAN’s plan to admit Timor-Leste at the ASEAN Summit in October, Chiến warmly welcomed this historic milestone. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent support, stressing that membership represents both legitimate aspiration of the Timorese people and common desire for a more inclusive and united ASEAN, in line with the theme of “One Vision, One Identity, One Community.” Việt Nam is confident that Timor-Leste’s participation will inject fresh momentum into ASEAN cooperation and contribute to peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The consensus reached at ADSOM on many important issues reflects ASEAN’s solidarity and determination to advance defence cooperation under the ADMM and ADMM+, thereby strengthening peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Chiến held bilateral meetings with Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali, Secretary-General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence, and Chan Heng Kee, Permanent Secretary of thư Singaporean Ministry of Defence. — VNA/VNS