Việt Nam marks 80th National Day in Algeria, highlighting friendship, new prospects for cooperation

ALGEIRS — Việt Nam’s Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh has underlined the country’s strong desire to deepen its historic friendship with Algeria, especially as Việt Nam continues to expand ties with African partners.

The remarks came on September 24 (local time) at a solemn ceremony at the Vietnamese Embassy in Algiers marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), gathering more than 200 guests, including Algeria senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organisations.

In his address, Khánh reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to a foreign policy of multilateralisation, respect for international law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, despite current global challenges.

He also highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements over the past eight decades, noting its position among the world’s 32 largest economies. Việt Nam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries and signed free trade agreements with 20 partners. The country is aiming to become a developed nation by 2045 and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The Ambassador praised the Vietnamese community in Algeria as an important cultural bridge between the two nations and expressed hope that 2025 would mark a new milestone in bilateral relations. The celebration featured a range of activities, including renditions of both nations’ anthems in Vietnamese and Arabic, the screening of a documentary on Việt Nam’s development journey, and a showcase of traditional Vietnamese cuisine. — VNA/VNS