UNGA 80 President hails Việt Nam’s role, contributions

HÀ NỘI — President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) Annalena Baerbock has appreciated Việt Nam’s active and dynamic role, rising stature, and growing contributions in UN bodies and forums, including the General Assembly, especially in the context of many challenges facing the world and the UN.

She made the statement at her meeting on Wednesday (New York time) with Vietnamese President Lương Cường, who is in New York to attend the High-Level General Debate of UNGA 80, and conduct bilateral meetings.

Baerbock warmly congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of its National Day, coinciding with the UN’s 80th anniversary, as well as on the country’s upcoming hosting of the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime at the end of October and its chairmanship of the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

She highly valued the President’s speech and key message at the UNGA on Tuesday, which demonstrated Việt Nam's strong support for the UN in general and for this year’s session theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights", in particular.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s initiative for the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on December 27, adopted by the UN in 2020, the UNGA 80 President expressed her hope for the country’s continued support and active participation in the second High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, to be held in 2026.

President Cường emphasised Việt Nam’s steadfast and consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, being an active and responsible member of the international community, and being committed to multilateralism and an international order based on international law.

He expressed strong support for the UN’s central role in global governance, coordinating and leading multilateral efforts, and proposing global solutions.

As the global situation remains complex with numerous difficulties and challenges, he expressed his belief that with the support of the vast majority of member states, the UN will stay true to its stated purposes and principles. He also stressed that the UNGA needs to promote stronger political will, consolidate international cooperation and solidarity, and uphold multilateralism and international law.

Affirming Việt Nam’s readiness to further contribute to the UN’s collective work, the President shared with Baerbock the country’s preparations to host the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội this October, and assume the chairmanship of the 11th Review Conference next year, as well as its candidacy for various other important UN bodies and positions. He called for the UNGA 80 President’s active support for Việt Nam’s efforts.

He also highly valued Baerbock’s priorities and commitments, particularly regarding the staffing of the Office of the UNGA President, while calling for her continued attention, support, and facilitation for Vietnamese officials to work at the UN, including in the office.

At the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain close cooperation to jointly promote the shared priorities of Việt Nam and the UN in the coming period. — VNA/VNS