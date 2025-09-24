Russian State Duma Chairman to pay official visit to VIệt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin will lead a high-level delegation of Russia to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and co-chair the fourth meeting of the Việt Nam–Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee from September 28–29.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS