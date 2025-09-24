Politics & Law
Russian State Duma Chairman to pay official visit to VIệt Nam

September 24, 2025 - 20:46
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn.
Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin will lead a high-level delegation of Russia to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and co-chair the fourth meeting of the Việt Nam–Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee from September 28–29.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Russia relations

