Russian State Duma Chairman to pay official visit to VIệt Nam

|Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.
HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin will lead a high-level delegation of Russia to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and co-chair the fourth meeting of the Việt Nam–Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee from September 28–29.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS