Deputy PM attends UN's high-level meeting on global development initiative

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn delivered a key address at the high-level Global Development Initiative meeting in New York on September 23 (local time), urging stronger international cooperation and innovative strategies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The session, part of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, brought together world leaders to discuss ways to tackle global challenges and advance sustainable development.

Sơn commended the role of the GDI in mobilising resources and enhancing international collaboration to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To meet these goals, he proposed three recommendations.

First, he underlined the need to uphold multilateralism and the central role of the UN in addressing global challenges, saying regional mechanisms such as ASEAN, the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation and the Greater Mekong Subregion should play a more proactive role in supporting South-South cooperation, thus amplifying the voice and standing of developing countries on the international stage.

Second, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that green and digital transitions benefit all nations and people, calling on developed countries to support developing ones in improving digital technology capabilities, particularly in AI models, for environmental protection and early disaster warning systems.

Third, Sơn pointed to the need to prioritise fostering comprehensive digital connectivity across land, air and sea transport to accelerate progress towards the SDGs.

At the event, organised by China under the theme 'Recommit to our original aspirations, unite to build a brighter future of global development,' Chinese Premier Li Qiang stressed that amid rising unilateralism and protectionism, weakening global economic growth and intensifying competition for resources, China is ready to cooperate with all parties to promote the GDI and accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aiming to generate new impetus for global development.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted that current economic instability, geopolitical tensions and escalating climate risks further underline the urgent need for effective international cooperation. He reiterated the 'Sevilla Commitment' (April 2025), which seeks to close the US$4 trillion financing gap for the SDGs, and called for reform of international financial institutions to increase participation from developing countries.

Guterres suggested that the GDI could serve as a vital mechanism to advance the 2030 Agenda.

Several other speakers praised the GDI for fostering global cooperation and partnerships, focusing on people-centred development, enhancing the role of developing countries and promoting South-South cooperation.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister held meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

At his meeting with Premier Li Qiang, Sơn conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other leaders of Việt Nam to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to continuing close coordination with China at multilateral forums, including the UN.

In his discussion with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sơn reiterated that Việt Nam values and wishes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in economy and trade.

On the same day, the Deputy Prime Minister, alongside other world leaders, participated in a photo session at UN headquarters. The event, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, marked the upcoming entry into force of the 'High Seas Biodiversity Treaty,' which will take effect on January 17, 2026.

Việt Nam has actively participated in negotiating the agreement and was one of the first countries to sign and ratify it. Opened for signing on September 20, 2023, the treaty is considered the most important international legal instrument on oceans in the early 21st century. — VNA/VNS