Party chief meets with voters in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, together with the delegation of NA deputies of Hà Nội, met with voters in 11 wards of the capital city on Tuesday to inform them of the proposed agenda for the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly and listen to their opinions and recommendations.

Speaking at the meeting, the Party chief expressed his gratitude to voters for their thoughtful and responsible feedback, reflecting broad consensus and strong support for the Party’s and State’s major policies and decisions in recent times.

He said preparations for the 14th National Party Congress have reached key outcomes, with grassroots and higher-level Party congresses completed and congresses of Party organisations subordinate to the Party Central Committee underway as scheduled.

The Party leader noted that the country continues to make strides in all areas, with political stability, strong national defence and security, and an open foreign policy. Socio-economic indicators nationwide and in Hà Nội show very positive results, and public welfare is improving.

The political system has been streamlined, and the two-tier local government operates smoothly, stably, and increasingly effectively, he said.

At the meeting, voters said they believe that under the Party’s leadership, the NA’s oversight, and the Government’s decisive management, along with the unity of the people, Việt Nam will continue to achieve new accomplishments in 2026 and in the future.

Voters highly appreciated the NA’s urgent, responsible, innovative, and democratic approach, clearly reflected in its consideration, discussion, and decisions on issues directly affecting people’s lives and the country’s sustainable development. They showed their confidence that, with the NA’s institutional and supervisory role and the Government’s implementation and management, new laws and resolutions will soon be put into practice, generating fresh momentum for rapid and sustainable development of the country.

They also raised concerns regarding Resolution 71 on breakthrough development in education and training, Resolution 57 on digital transformation, the implementation of the two-tier local government system, and other related issues.

The Party chief provided updates on five key issues of concern to voters, including improving the efficiency of two-tier local administrations; plans regarding positions, jobs, and staffing in education and healthcare, as well as salary policies for public officials and civil servants and adjustments to pensions and social allowances; enhancing healthcare quality, reducing medical costs, ensuring food safety, and improving public health; promoting science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation; and breakthrough initiatives in education and training development.

He said voters’ recommendations for relevant issues are highly valid, noting that the Politburo and Secretariat have consistently given them close attention. VNA/VNS