Party leader highlights crucial role of people's army in Fatherland safeguarding, development

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has written an article highlighting the loyalty of the Việt Nam People’s Army and its important role in safeguarding national independence and sovereignty as well as boosting the all-round development of the country.

The following is the Vietnam News Agency's translation of his article.

FOREVER WORTHY OF THE TITLE 'UNCLE HỒ’S SOLDIERS'

Under the sound leadership of the Party and the education and training of President Hồ Chí Minh, the Việt Nam People’s Army has made tremendous progress, remained absolutely loyal to the Party and devoted to the people, and become a force of the people, by the people and for the people.

Over the past 80 years of construction, fighting and growth, the army has always fulfilled its missions excellently, serving as the frontline force in the fight against foreign invaders, taking the lead in mass mobilisation and political grassroots building and excelling in labour and production.

In every era, the image of 'Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers' has shone brightly, living up to President Hồ Chí Minh's praise: “Our Army is loyal to the Party, filial to the people, ready to fight and sacrifice for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland, for socialism. Any mission can be accomplished, any difficulty can be overcome, any enemy can be defeated.”

The 11th Congress of the Army’s Party Organisation for the 2020–2025 term has been a period full of challenges but also rich in historical hallmarks for the country in general and the Army in particular.

In the context of rapid and complex global and regional developments, with the nation suffering heavy impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and climate change and taking bold efforts to continue streamlining and restructuring the apparatus, implement the two-tier local government model, and restructure socio-economic development space, and amidst growing demands in building and safeguarding the Fatherland, the Army’s Party Organisation and the entire Army have remained steadfast in the principle of the Party’s absolute, direct leadership in all aspects over the Army, upholding heroic traditions while clearly demonstrating the mettle, intellect and noble qualities of 'Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers' in the new era.

By closely adhering to and effectively implementing the Party’s military and defence guidelines, the Army has made strong adjustments in force organisation. The Army’s Party Organisation and the entire Army have resolutely streamlined the apparatus in a compact, strong, mobile and flexible manner, tightly combining the building of regular forces with the development of a strong, widespread militia and self-defence force as well as a robust reserve force.

Many agencies and units have been consolidated with improved quality, effectiveness and efficiency. The regular staffing has been adjusted in line with defence and military strategies and modern combat art. These timely, decisive and systematic adjustments have laid a solid foundation for building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Army, capable of successfully fulfilling every mission.

The Army continues to affirm its role as a loyal and reliable fighting force of the Party, the State and the people. Under the leadership of the Army’s Party Organisation, the entire military has strictly maintained combat readiness while improving training quality under the motto 'Fundamental, Practical, Firm.'

Large-scale exercises, including live-fire drills, civil defence rehearsals and defensive zones, have been carried out in a synchronised manner, creating clear advancements in organisational, command and operational coordination capabilities.

The ability to grasp situations, make strategic forecasts and advise the Party and State on handling defence and security issues has become increasingly proactive and flexible, contributing to firmly safeguarding independence and sovereignty and preventing passivity or surprise in any circumstance.

Not only fulfilling its role as a combat force, the Army has also strongly upheld its role as a working force. During the harsh years of the pandemic and natural disasters, the image of soldiers on the front lines of the pandemic fight, standing firm in flood-hit areas, rescuing people from floodwaters, extinguishing fires, combating forest blazes, or helping people recover from landslides, has left a profound impression on the hearts of the people.

Soldiers have truly become a steadfast support and a source of trust for compatriots in their most difficult times. The spirit of 'selflessness for the people, sacrifice for the people' has not only spread throughout the Army but also deeply permeated social life.

Alongside that, the Army has effectively fulfilled its function as a labour and production force. Units have actively participated in economic development and infrastructure building in remote, border and island areas, effectively utilised defence-economic projects, contributed to poverty reduction and improved people’s livelihoods and consolidated the 'people’s defence posture.'

Many production models linked with defence have generated dual benefits, strengthening both economic potential and the people's national defence. At the same time, the defence industry has undergone a strong transformation, gradually mastering technology and successfully producing various types of new, modern weapons and technical equipment to meet the Army’s training and combat-readiness requirements in the new situation.

Beyond manufacturing specialised military products, many dual-use items serving both defence and civilian needs have been developed and produced, delivering dual benefits in socio-economic development and defence and security.

Defence diplomacy activities have been expanded, with the Army proactively enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation and actively participating in regional and international forums and cooperation mechanisms.

Việt Nam’s United Nations peacekeeping units have excellently fulfilled their missions, leaving a positive impression of the country, its people and the Việt Nam People’s Army in the eyes of international partners.

Particularly, political and ideological work has been carried out in a comprehensive, extensive and intensive manner. The study and application of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and style; the 'Determined to Win' emulation movement; and the 'Promoting Tradition, Devoting Talent, Deserving to be Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers in the New Era' campaign have fostered a sense of responsibility and determination and strengthened the absolute loyalty and faith of officers and soldiers.

As a result, the qualities of Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers have not only been preserved but also further nurtured and shone ever more brightly.

During the 2020–2025 tenure, the Army's Party Organisation and the entire military have recorded outstanding, comprehensive achievements, successfully fulfilling all three core functions and living up to the trust of the Party, State and people.

Each achievement and feat of arms is strong testimony to the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over all aspects of the military, affirming the Army’s reputation, position and pivotal role in the cause of building and firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

In the coming years, the international and regional situation is forecast to evolve rapidly, with greater complexity and unpredictability. Strategic competition among major powers is intensifying, profoundly shaping global political, security and economic landscapes.

The trend towards multipolarity and multi-centred development offers both opportunities for cooperation and risks of deepening conflicts of national and ethnic interests. The threat of local wars and instability remains, while traditional and non-traditional security challenges are increasingly intertwined, affecting all aspects of international life. Particularly, the Asia–Pacific region, including the East Sea (also internationally known as the South China Sea), continues to harbour numerous complicated and unpredictable factors.

Inheriting the thousand-year cultural tradition of the nation, nearly 100 years under the Party’s leadership, 80 years of the people’s state and nearly 40 years of renewal, Việt Nam has achieved historic and significant accomplishments.

The ongoing reform of organisational structures and the building of the two-tier local government have brought important initial results. However, the country continues to face a host of difficulties and challenges, with increasingly high requirements for military and defence tasks. Against this backdrop, the mission entrusted to the Army in the 2025–2030 term is both extremely heavy and immensely honourable.

To excel in fulfilling its duties under the new circumstances, the Army's Party Organisation and the entire force must constantly improve leadership capacity and combat strength, while steadfastly adhering to the principle of the Party’s absolute, direct leadership over all aspects of the military.

It is necessary to proactively grasp and accurately forecast situations, provide precise and timely strategic advice to the Party and State, and maintain strategic initiative in all circumstances. At the same time, the Army must accelerate the building and consolidation of military and defence institutions, mobilise and use resources effectively to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Army with firm political mettle, high scientific and technological capacity and readiness to accomplish all assigned missions.

The Army's Party Organisation must continue directing the military to strengthen discipline, promote military cultural identity and the qualities of 'Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers' in the new era, while effectively performing its three functions: a fighting force, a working force and a production force.

The Army should also play the core role in building all-people national defence closely linked with the people’s security posture, consolidating defence zones, and integrating defence with socio-economic, cultural and diplomatic development to create comprehensive strength, turning the 'people’s heart and mind posture' into a solid foundation for safeguarding the Fatherland.

In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Army must take the lead in research, application and mastery of military science and technology, comprehensive digital transformation and the development of modern combat capabilities, particularly in cyberspace, electronic warfare and outer space.

The defence industry requires deeper investment, with modern research institutes and factories capable of producing advanced weapons and equipment, developing dual-use products, and closely integrating defence with economic development to ensure independence and self-reliance while contributing to national growth.

Alongside these tasks, it is essential to continue building a pure, strong, exemplary and comprehensive Party Organisation; improve the capacity to implement the Party’s resolutions and guidelines; innovate ideology, inspection and supervision work; and build a contingent of cadres and Party members with strong qualities, competence, prestige and responsibility.

It is essential to uphold unity, discipline and order across the Army, while focusing on attracting, identifying, training and employing talent and high-quality human resources. Long-term strategies are needed to recruit and nurture young officers and soldiers with qualities, capabilities and dedication to shoulder the responsibility of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Army.

Building on the heroic tradition of the Army of a heroic nation, in the next tenure, the Party Organisation and the entire Army need to continue to affirm their crucial role in the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, remaining a loyal, reliable political and fighting force of the Party, State and people.

They should work harder to fulfil the goal of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern people’s army, ready to carry out and accomplish all tasks entrusted by the Party and the people, thereby contributing to firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam in the new era of development. — VNA