Việt Nam introduces opening for signature of Hà Nội Convention at UNGA High-level General Debate

NEW YORK — Việt Nam introduced the opening for the signing ceremony for the landmark Hà Nội Convention against cybercrime at United Nations headquarters on September 22, as part of the High-level General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80).

The event, jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), drew the participation of 120 representatives from UN member countries, research institutes, and international organisations.

In his opening remarks, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung emphasised that international cooperation is essential in combating cybercrime and will be more effective with the adoption of the Convention, the first global legal framework to address the issue.

He stressed that as the host of the signing ceremony, Việt Nam hopes the event will mark a new milestone in reinforcing multilateralism and advancing global efforts against cyber threats.

UN Deputy Secretary-General and UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly described the Convention as a launchpad in the fight against cybercrime, highlighting it as the UN’s first criminal justice treaty in more than 20 years, designed to address both current and future forms of cybercrime.

She commended Việt Nam’s efforts in preparing the signing ceremony and pledging UNODC’s continued support for countries in adopting and implementing the document.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lê Quốc Hùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to prioritising cybersecurity and combating high-tech crimes.

He noted that Việt Nam will work to align its domestic legal system with the Convention’s provisions and strengthen inter-agency coordination throughout the signing, ratification, and implementation process.

Participants at the event shared the significance of multilateralism, underscoring the Convention’s role as the first global legal instrument against cybercrime. They also expressed confidence in Việt Nam’s successful hosting of the opening for the signature. — VNA/VNS