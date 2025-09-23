Việt Nam treasures traditional friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Tajikistan: State President

NEW YORK — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường met with Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon in New York on September 22 as part of his working trip to the US to attend the high-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and engage in bilateral activities in the country.

The State leader affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to strengthening and developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Tajikistan. He proposed stepping up the exchange of delegations at all levels while bolstering collaboration in trade, investment, science and technology, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges to foster mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.

President Rahmon expressed Tajikistan's high regard for and desire to strengthen comprehensive cooperative relations with Việt Nam. He affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner in Southeast Asia, and Tajikistan wishes to expand cooperation with Việt Nam as well as through Việt Nam to expand cooperation with other countries in the region and ASEAN.

He highlighted potential areas for enhanced collaboration, including agriculture, railway connectivity and infrastructure development.

The two leaders appreciated the positive development steps in bilateral cooperation, and said that the two sides still have a lot of untapped potential and room to promote comprehensive cooperation in all fields.

They concurred to promote cooperation and support for each other at multilateral forums, especially at the UN, while exchanging notes on several regional and international issues of mutual concerns.

On this occasion, President Cường invited President Rahmon to visit Việt Nam and attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội in late October. President Rahmon thanked for the invitation and, in turn, invited President Cường to pay an official visit to Tajikistan soon. — VNA/VNS