Vietnamese State President attends celebration of UN’s founding

NEW YORK — State President Lương Cường led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend a high-level meeting marking the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in New York on September 22 morning (local time).

Attending the ceremony were 103 heads of state, 46 Prime Ministers, along with high-ranking leaders of UN member states, and leaders of international and regional organisations.

Speaking at the event, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock emphasised that this is an opportunity for countries to reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter – the fundamental document that embodies the aspirations, faith, and hope of humanity worldwide for peace, development, and human rights.

Affirming that the UN is the only organisation capable of connecting all nations and holding global political credibility, she called on member states to uphold cooperation, support UN reforms to adapt to the new era, and strictly fulfill their obligations under the UN Charter, while uniting and taking concrete actions to address global issues such as poverty, conflict, and climate change.

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the international community continues to face challenges from protracted conflicts, geopolitical competition, climate change, and natural disasters, particularly as the world gradually shifts toward a multipolar order.

He underscored that over the past 80 years, the UN has been a cornerstone for hope and international cooperation, serving as a forum for dialogue among nations to advance peace, human rights, sustainable development, and humanitarian action. He also called on all countries to uphold international law, respect the UN Charter, and work together toward peace, justice, and progress for all.

Some speakers stressed the role of women in peace negotiations and reconciliation, calling for continued efforts to strengthen women’s participation across all sectors. — VNA/VNS