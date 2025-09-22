Breakthrough mechanisms proposed for Việt Nam’s international financial centre

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has called on the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to carry out in-depth research and propose bold, breakthrough mechanisms to drive the development of Việt Nam’s international financial centre.

He made the remarks at a meeting at the Government Office on Monday to review the draft decree guiding land and environmental policies for the centre.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp, the draft decree focuses on two main policy areas: land and the environment.

The draft proposes that chairpersons of provincial people’s committees serve as the focal point for decisions on land allocation, leasing, conversion of use purposes, extensions, adjustments of land-use duration and the issuance of land-use right certificates and ownership of attached assets for the first time.

It also considers the investment registration certificate as a key legal basis when applying for land allocation or leasing, a new measure expected to provide maximum convenience for investors.

Regarding environmental policy, investment projects at the international financial centre will only be required to register their technology and environmental commitments, with detailed guidance on registration documents and timing to be provided.

Investors may also opt to register directly with the centre’s management authority — a more open and facilitative mechanism compared with existing regulations.

Representatives from the ministries of Justice, Construction and Finance also discussed the basis for special mechanisms, particularly in construction management and foreign ownership of housing in the centre.

Deputy PM Hà said certain investment procedures, such as auctions and bidding processes under the Investment Law, should be revised when the law is amended.

He assigned the Ministry of Finance to lead the drafting of financial regulations and coordinate with other ministries.

On construction management, he tasked the Ministry of Construction with drafting regulations that enable investors to prepare technical-economic or combined design–execution reports, instead of multiple layers of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, to reduce procedures and align with international practices. VNS