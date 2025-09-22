Politics & Law
PM urges accelerate decentralisation

September 22, 2025 - 10:25
Administrative procedures are processed at the Đồng Xoài Ward Public Administration Service Centre of Đòng Nai Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries and local authorities to accelerate efforts to review, decentralise, clarify responsibilities, and complete key tasks to ensure the smooth operation of the two-tier government system by the end of October.

In Official Dispatch No 168/CĐ-TTg, the Prime Minister directed ministries and ministerial-level agencies to conduct a comprehensive review throughout October. This includes assessing the feasibility of decentralization and the division of management authority, identifying existing shortcomings, and proposing practical solutions to enhance the operational capacity of communes.

The directive emphasises the importance of empowering local governments under the guiding principle: “Locality decides, locality acts, locality is responsible.”

Ministries of Science and Technology; Construction; Culture, Sport and Tourism; Finance; Health; Agriculture and Environment; and Industry and Trade, that have a large number of administrative procedures under the central authority (over 40 per cent), have to promptly review legal documents, promote decentralisation associated with cutting and simplifying administrative procedures, ensuring resources for local authorities to handle administrative procedures smoothly and effectively, reducing time and costs for people and businesses.

The ministries were also asked to build tools to monitor, deploy and control power when implementing decentralisation process.

People's committees were requested to assess the ability to implement decentralisation at the local level to promptly adjust, guide, amend or propose competent authorities to amend and issue new documents in accordance with the roadmap and requirements of the Law on Organisation of the Government, the Law on Organisation of Local Governments, and in accordance with the practical situation. VNS

 

