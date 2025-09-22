State President meets with Lieutenant Governor of Washington

WASHINGTON State President Lương Cường met with Lieutenant Governor of Washington Denny Heck in Seattle city on September 21 morning (US time) as part of his working trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and engage in bilateral activities in the US.

At the meeting, State President Cường affirmed that one of the key goals of his trip is to further promote and deepen the Việt Nam - US comprehensive strategic partnership, and relations with all partners.

Việt Nam considers the US one of its most important partners, with Washington State serving as a key local partner and one of the country’s leading economic and trade hubs, the Vietnamese leader said, noting that Việt Nam is currently Washington’s fifth-largest export market.

He highly valued the practical benefits of bilateral cooperation in recent years, expressing his satisfaction with the tangible outcomes achieved in trade, education, aviation, and energy.

There is great potential for Việt Nam and the US to expand cooperation across fields, the President stressed, suggesting the two sides maintain momentum by enhancing delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels; facilitate trade and investment activities; and promote cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, clean energy, and deep-water port, as well as strengthening ties between Washington and HCM City.

President Cường emphasised that Washington State has a population of Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Americans who hold an important position and role within the Vietnamese community in the US. He called on the state leaders to continue supporting the community so it can grow stronger and make greater contributions to bilateral relations.

Lieutenant Governor Heck congratulated Việt Nam on its significant socio-economic development achievements. He affirmed Washington considers Viet Nam a priority partner in the region, noting that the state has exported millions of US dollars worth of agricultural products to Viet Nam, contributing to balancing trade between the two countries.

He emphasised Washington’s readiness to work with Vietnamese partners to deepen government-business connections; promote two-way trade and investment; enhance cooperation in green logistics and supply chain development; and foster human resources development and innovation.

The Lieutenant Governor also praised the effective collaboration between Vietnamese and US businesses, particularly in the aviation sector. He highlighted the recent delivery of a Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Vietjet as a significant milestone, contributing to promoting harmonious trade between the two nations.

This cooperation not only creates thousands of jobs in Washington but also affirms the potential and important role of Vietnamese enterprises in international arena.

Commending the role and contributions of the Vietnamese community to Washington’s economy, Heck pledged to provide a favourable environment for living, studying, and doing business, promote cultural and educational exchanges, startup initiatives, and connections between Washington and Việt Nam.

On this occasion, President Cường invited Washington state leaders to visit Việt Nam in the near future, aiming to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and between Washington and Việt Nam in particular. VNS