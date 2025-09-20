NA Chairman’s trip strengthens Việt Nam–Malaysia ties, AIPA cooperation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly have left strong impressions across all aspects and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s role, commitment, responsibility, and proactive engagement in AIPA in particular and ASEAN cooperation in general.

Speaking to the press, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn said the September 16–20 trip reflected the two countries’ strong political determination to implement their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including enhancing parliamentary cooperation in a more effective and substantive manner. The visit deepened bilateral political relations and multifaceted cooperation, especially as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

During the trip, NA Chairman Mẫn held talks with the President of the Malaysian Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, paid a courtesy call on the Malaysian Prime Minister, and met with the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, achieving practical outcomes that align with both countries’ aspirations and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region. The two sides reached important orientations, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, with the goal of soon raising bilateral trade to over US$18 billion. They also agreed to facilitate economic cooperation, address legal bottlenecks to boost Malaysian investment in Việt Nam, and step up collaboration in renewable energy, clean energy, oil and gas, science–technology, digital transformation, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Halal industry, as well as participation in ASEAN power grid projects. The two countries also pledged to foster cultural, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, especially among youth.

Parliamentary cooperation was a key topic throughout the visit. Both sides agreed to increase exchanges of high-level and committee-level delegations, as well as women and young parliamentarians; share information and legislative experience; and create favourable conditions to advance new cooperation areas within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework. They also committed to strengthening supervision of international treaties and agreements signed between the two governments, while coordinating closely and supporting each other at multilateral forums.

At the multilateral level, Chairman Mẫn, together with leaders of AIPA member parliaments, actively engaged in discussions, affirming that parliaments will stand alongside governments to translate high-level commitments and AIPA resolutions into concrete actions with practical results. He underscored the importance of aligning ASEAN’s common strategies and cooperation plans with national development agendas, while fostering cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology, innovation, climate change response, and disaster management.

The AIPA-46 General Assembly adopted several resolutions proposed and co-sponsored by Việt Nam, particularly in priority areas such as digital economy, digital transformation, cyber security, intra-bloc trade, enhanced cooperation with partners, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in maintaining regional peace and stability. Notably, resolutions on youth’s role in digital transformation, digital human resources development, effective digital economy utilisation, and combating cybercrime were passed, contributing to the strengthening of the “digital ecosystem” in line with ASEAN’s common development goals and Việt Nam’s current priorities.

Deputy Minister Tuấn said the visit has opened new opportunities to further strengthen Việt Nam–Malaysia cooperation across various fields, commensurate with the stature of the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two sides will soon finalise and implement the 2025–2030 Action Programme, a key framework to realise commitments and deepen bilateral ties.

Economic cooperation remains a highlight of bilateral relations. Việt Nam and Malaysia will work together to support businesses in expanding trade and investment, striving to surpass the $18 billion trade target and achieve higher milestones. Priority areas include oil and gas, energy, high technology, digital transformation, fisheries, aquaculture, and the Halal industry.

In the socio-cultural field, the two countries will enhance people-to-people exchanges, expand education and vocational training cooperation, especially in high-quality human resources, and promote tourism. Malaysia will also offer more scholarships for Vietnamese students. Both sides agreed to boost youth education, exchanges, and cooperation to foster deeper bonds between the two peoples. At the same time, the Party and State of Việt Nam will continue to care for the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, ensuring its stable, healthy development and contributions to bilateral relations as well as the sustainable development of both nations.

Việt Nam affirmed its support for Malaysia’s priorities as ASEAN Chair in 2025 and pledged close coordination on regional and international issues of shared concern, with a view to building a strong, united ASEAN Community that upholds its central role, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and beyond. — VNA/VNS