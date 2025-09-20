80th National Day celebrated in Bejing

BEIJING — The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a reception marking the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2025), drawing a large number of Chinese senior officials, international friends, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình recalled the historic significance of the August Revolution and National Day, which secured national independence and paved the way for Việt Nam’s development.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements in development and integration, crediting both domestic efforts and international support, particularly from China.

The diplomat stressed that Việt Nam–China relations have maintained positive momentum, advancing comprehensively under the orientation of the “six major orientations”.

High-level exchanges remain a highlight, with mutual visits by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm (August 2024) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping (April 2025). For the first time in bilateral history, in almost the same period, three key leaders - Việt Nam's State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji - visited each other’s countries for major commemorations and multilateral events, underscoring mutual respect and support, he noted.

Ambassador Bình expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of China, and international partners for their longstanding support.

He affirmed that strengthening stable and healthy relations with China is Việt Nam’s strategic choice and top priority, voicing hope for deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance and long-term, practical benefits for both peoples.

In a meeting ahead of the celebration, Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese State and people, congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s National Day, praised Việt Nam’s remarkable achievements over the past 80 years, and highlighted the significance of 2025, when the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

He emphasised that under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of both Parties and States, the Việt Nam–China relationship — founded by Chairman Mao Zedong and President Hồ Chí Minh and nurtured by revolutionary predecessors — has now entered a new stage of building a high-level community with a shared future.

China, he added, stands ready to work with Việt Nam to implement high-level consensus, organise commemorative activities, advance comprehensive strategic cooperation under the “six major orientations”, and contribute to building the China–Việt Nam community with a shared future as well as each country’s socialist modernisation cause.

Guests toured a photo exhibition on Việt Nam’s land and people, visited a display of Vietnamese brands, and enjoyed cultural performances along with traditional Vietnamese cuisine. — VNA/VNS