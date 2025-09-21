State President leaves for UN general debate

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his wife, along with a high-ranking delegation from Việt Nam, on Sunday left Hà Nội for a high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly 80th session (UNGA 80) and bilateral activities in the US.

Accompanying the president and his wife are Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung; Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn; Chairman of the President’s Office Lê Khánh Hải; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên; Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyễn Trường Thắng; Deputy Minister of Public Security Lê Quốc Hùng; Standing Deputy Minister of Health Vũ Mạnh Hà; Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng; Ambassador and Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN Đỗ Hùng Việt; Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Khương; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Lê Công Thành; and Assistant to the President Dương Quốc Hưng.

The Vietnamese president’s attendance at the high-level General Debate, coinciding with the 80th founding anniversary of the UN, holds great significance. It confirms Việt Nam's strong commitment to multilateralism and to the core values of the UN.

The participation of President Cường and the Vietnamese delegation reflects the Party and State’s deep interest in multilateral cooperation and major UN agendas.

It also reaffirms Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, as well as its proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive, deep and effective manner.

The president's working trip also coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the US, and the second anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This is an opportunity for both nations to reflect on the journey from former adversaries to friends, partners, Comprehensive Partners and now Comprehensive Strategic Partners.

It is also a chance to develop a roadmap for sustainable, effective and substantive implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, and to discuss major orientations and measures to continue maintaining the positive, stable and substantive development of bilateral relations in the years to come. — VNA/VNS