State President receives US’s Oregon State legislators

OREGON State President Lương Cường met with a delegation of Oregon legislators, led by Representative Daniel Lộc Nguyễn, Chair of the House Committee on Economic Development, on September 21 morning (US time), as part of his working trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) and engage in bilateral activities in the US.

During the meeting, President Cường underscored the positive momentum in bilateral relations across politics, diplomacy, defence - security, as well as economics, trade, and investment.

He stressed that this is the right time for Việt Nam and the US to further strengthen the foundations and depth of their partnership, sustain meaningful and tangible outcomes that benefit both nations, and make active contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Briefing on Việt Nam’s outstanding socio-economic and diplomatic achievements, President Cường stressed that the country is striving for high and sustainable economic growth while pursuing its strategic goals for 2030 and 2045. He said that this requires the support and partnership of all countries, including the US and Oregon State.

Describing Oregon as the “Silicon forest,” one of the US’s leading hubs for science, high technology, semiconductors, and renewable energy, President Cường emphasised that Oregon is among Việt Nam’s key partners in advancing cooperation to achieve high and sustainable economic growth.

Việt Nam welcomes and stands ready to create the best possible conditions for Oregon’s businesses and educational institutions to expand cooperation, investment, research, and development in the country, President Cường said, calling on Daniel Lộc Nguyễn and members of the delegation to continue supporting Việt Nam – US relations; strengthen cooperation in trade, science and technology, and innovation; and assist Việt Nam in developing a green economy, semiconductor industry, and high-quality human resources to meet the demands of sustainable development and global supply chain integration.

He also called for their support in pushing for early US recognition of Việt Nam’s market economy status and removal from the list of countries subject to high-tech export restrictions.

Recognising the large and successful Vietnamese community in Oregon, which has not only integrated well into local society but also served as an effective friendship bridge between the two countries, President Cường stressed that the Party and State of Việt Nam always regard overseas Vietnamese in general, and the Vietnamese community in the US in particular, as an inseparable part of the nation, and consistently create favourable conditions for them to build stable lives and contribute to their homeland.

He took the occasion to call on the legislators to continue encouraging the Vietnamese community in Oregon to uphold their tradition of solidarity, maintain strong ties with the homeland, and actively contribute to Việt Nam’s development and to the Việt Nam – US relations.

The Oregon legislators expressed their deep admiration for Việt Nam’s dynamic development achievements and extensive international integration, saying that Oregon is highly interested in promoting cooperation with Việt Nam in its areas of strength, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and microchips, education -training, scientific research, green transition, clean energy, and high-tech agriculture.

They affirmed their continued support for expanding cooperation with Việt Nam, considering the organisation of trade promotion programmes, academic exchanges, and people-to-people connectivity, as well as welcoming delegations from Việt Nam to visit Oregon in the near future. They also pledged to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in the state, protecting their interests, and enabling them to uphold an effective bridging role between the two countries.

Daniel Lộc Nguyễn affirmed that, as an American of Vietnamese origin, he will do his utmost to connect the Vietnamese community in the US, strengthen their bond with the homeland, and contribute to a brighter future for Việt Nam and its relations with US.

He expressed his hope that future generations of the Vietnamese community will always understand and cherish their Vietnamese roots. VNA/VNS