NA Standing Committee urges faster disbursement of public investment capital

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải has called on the Government to hit the accelerator on public investment, warning that capital must be used efficiently, economically and strictly in accordance with the law.

Speaking at the conclusion of the NA Standing Committee’s 49th session yesterday, Hải said ministries, central agencies and localities must align funding with project progress and actual disbursement capacity, rather than repeatedly revising assigned plans.

He stressed that decisive solutions were needed to quickly allocate remaining funds and speed up disbursement, with transparency and strict measures to prevent corruption and waste.

The session focused on the allocation of increased central budget revenue from 2022, adjustments to the 2025 budget estimates, and revisions following the restructuring of ministries and local agencies.

Under the Government’s proposal, nearly VNĐ1.93 trillion (US$72.9 million) from the 2022 budget surplus will be allocated to Lâm Đồng Province to develop the Bảo Lộc – Liên Khương Expressway under a public–private partnership.

In addition, VNĐ723 billion no longer needed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction will be reallocated to Quảng Ngãi and Lâm Đồng provinces.

The Government also proposed cutting VNĐ3.27 trillion from nine ministries and three localities in 2025 to redistribute to other ministries and 13 provinces.

A further VNĐ703 billion in foreign-sourced capital from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, before its merger, will be reassigned to Tuyên Quang, HCM City and Tây Ninh.

Other adjustments shift VNĐ381 billion to the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, VNĐ187.7 billion to three ministries, and smaller sums to the Ministries of Science and Technology and Public Security.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA Economic and Financial Committee Phan Văn Mãi confirmed support for the Government’s proposals, particularly the allocation of funds to Lâm Đồng for the expressway project. He said the proposed budget adjustments were consistent with current laws and NA resolutions.

The Economic and Financial Committee, together with the Committees for Legal and Judicial Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, has been tasked with refining the draft resolution before submission to the NA chairman for signing. — VNS