Economic collaborations to drive the newly strengthened Việt Nam, Algeria relations

ALGIERS — Visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Algerian counterpart Sifi Ghrieb held a joint press conference in Algiers on Wednesday (local time) to announce the outcomes of their talks, including the upgrade of Việt Nam–Algeria relations to a Strategic Partnership.

PM Ghrieb emphasised that the PM Chính's visit and the agreements signed on this occasion help to shape and open up a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The outcomes realise the aspirations of generations of leaders and peoples of both countries and underscore Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s determination to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, he said.

The host leader described the discussions as highly effective and practical, reaffirming the significance of bilateral ties and reinforcing the spirit of solidarity between the two governments and peoples in addressing traditional and non-traditional security threats.

PM Ghrieb said both sides reviewed and agreed on concrete measures to promote cooperation across all sectors. He stressed the need to turn the reached agreements into practical, effective actions, aiming to make Việt Nam–Algeria collaboration a model in international relations generally, and in South–South cooperation in particular.

For his part, PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam and Algeria share a fundamental core value: mutual support in the struggles for national independence and reunification. He noted that both countries should build on this legacy in their current and future nation-building efforts, aiming for prosperity, civilisation, and well-being.

The leader said that during the talks, he and the Algerian PM reached strong consensus on principles, directions, and measures to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The upgrade of Việt Nam–Algeria ties to a Strategic Partnership reflects high political trust at all levels, expands the scope of cooperation across all sectors – especially in economy, investment, culture, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and education – and identifies economic collaboration as the foundation for deepening and making bilateral relations more substantive and effective.

PM Chính said with the upgraded ties, the two countries will strengthen solidarity and cohesion to build momentum, promote cooperation for mutual benefits, and enhance high-level and local exchanges to reinforce trust and mutual understanding.

He also welcomed the signing of the cooperation documents and expressed strong support for the proposals and initiatives put forward by the Algerian PM. He urged the two countries’ ministries and agencies to actively implement the reached agreements and directions, thereby further fostering the Strategic Partnership.

Prior to the press conference, the leaders witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents covering areas such as economy, science and technology, housing, urban planning, public debt resolution, education, and joint research to assess and advance initiatives for negotiating a trade agreement between the two countries. — VNA/VNS