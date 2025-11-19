Quảng Ninh Province to host Việt Nam–Japan local cooperation forum

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with Quảng Ninh Province and the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam, held a press conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday to provide information about the upcoming Việt Nam–Japan local cooperation forum.

The forum is scheduled to take place in Quảng Ninh Province on November 25, with the aim of implementing agreements reached by senior leaders of both countries, particularly on local cooperation, amid the robust growth of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Lê Thị Hồng Vân, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cultural Diplomacy, emphasised that local cooperation is a practical and effective channel to strengthen trade, investment, tourism, labour, and people-to-people ties. More than 110 agreements between localities of Việt Nam and Japan have laid a foundation for deeper and more effective bilateral relations.

For the first time, all 34 Vietnamese provinces and cities will participate in the forum following administrative reorganisation, along with representatives from 18 Japanese localities, bringing together nearly 800 delegates.

The forum is designed to serve as the first regular dialogue and networking mechanism between localities, promoting experience sharing and practical cooperation while encouraging proactive international integration at the local level.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is expected to attend and deliver a keynote address. Vietnamese participants will also include leaders from ministries and agencies, the Vietnamese Ambassador and Consuls General in Japan.

The forum will feature an opening, a plenary session and four discussion sessions, covering important fields such as trade, investment, high-quality agriculture, human resource development, culture, innovation, digital transformation, and climate adaptation, and over 100 networking activities.

An exhibition area will see more than 40 booths showcasing local products from both countries and cultural experiences, including Japanese tea ceremonies and traditional Đông Hồ folk painting. A special art performance will be held on the evening of November 25. — VNA/VNS